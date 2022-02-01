Psychedelic Joe Rogan Is Back!

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
After Joe Rogan made headlines and faced backlash from Spotify SPOT and scientists after calling into question the validity of the COVID-19 vaccine, it seems the world famous podcaster will now focus on magic mushrooms and the fascinating stories of prehistoric civilizations and its links with primates.
"Let’s get back to talking about things that are really important, like primates and mushrooms" Rogan posted.
With thousands of critics and millions of listeners, The Joe Rogan Experience is among the most popular podcasts on Spotify and possibly the world.
After the polarization surrounding Neil Young, Rogan made it clear that he would make more of an effort to bring on a wider range of opinions around controversial topics and be open to various perspectives.
Those who are interested in psychedelic topics remember when Rogan smoked a doobie with Tesla TSLA's Elon Musk or when he delved into a profound conversation about mushrooms and their impact on the origins of civilization with Paul Stamets.
So we can only anticipate new and interesting conversations in the future. Although he never left, Psychedelic Joe Is Back!
