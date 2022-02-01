Goodness Growth Expands Credit Facility With Lenders To Draw Up To $55M In Term Loan

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNS GDNSF, announced that it has executed a third amendment to its credit facility with its senior secured lender, Chicago Atlantic Admin, LLC , an affiliate of Green Ivy Capital, and a group of lenders.

The amended credit facility enables the company to access an additional delayed draw term loan of up to $55 million which, a portion of which shall be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes, and the remainder to be used for other specific purposes, including related to its expansion in the State of New York.

Draws on the loan have a maturity date of April 30, 2023 with an option to extend another 12 months for an additional fee of $1.37 million.

The cash interest rate on the Delayed Draw Loans is equal to the U.S. prime rate, plus 10.375%, with a minimum required rate of 13.375% per annum, in addition to paid-in-kind interest of 2.75% per annum.

Photo: Courtesy of Josh Appel on Unsplash