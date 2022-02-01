Goodness Growth Expands Credit Facility With Lenders To Draw Up To $55M In Term Loan

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNS GDNSF, announced that it has executed a third amendment to its credit facility with its senior secured lender, Chicago Atlantic Admin, LLC , an affiliate of Green Ivy Capital, and a group of lenders.
The amended credit facility enables the company to access an additional delayed draw term loan of up to $55 million which, a portion of which shall be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes, and the remainder to be used for other specific purposes, including related to its expansion in the State of New York.
Draws on the loan have a maturity date of April 30, 2023 with an option to extend another 12 months for an additional fee of $1.37 million.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
The cash interest rate on the Delayed Draw Loans is equal to the U.S. prime rate, plus 10.375%, with a minimum required rate of 13.375% per annum, in addition to paid-in-kind interest of 2.75% per annum.
Photo: Courtesy of Josh Appel on Unsplash
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.