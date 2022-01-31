Artificial Intelligence In The Cannabis Industry: From Production To Security And Distribution.

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

AI is just about everywhere these days. With good reason. It simplifies and expedites processes that would otherwise be done manually. Though once an exotic term of science fiction, it’s now what greets you the moment you interact with the customer service page of any major retailer.

It should be no surprise that AI has entered the cannabis sphere. Artificial intelligence has the capacity to boost production, improve efficiency, and even make the entire process more environmentally friendly.

In this article, we take an in-depth look at how it can be used to improve cannabis production.

[ALERT] Click Here to Register to a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (Register to get the recording if you cannot attend live)

It should be said at the forefront that AI and agriculture have roots that extend beyond cannabis. In fact, AI technology has been used recently to generate hyper-specific simulated conditions for indoor farming operations.

This has made it possible for urban farmers in say, New York City, to produce tomatoes that, at a molecular level, have all the appearances of fruit grown and cultivated in Rome. Not only does this reduce the need for costly and environmentally unfriendly produce importing, but it also allows farmers with otherwise limited resources the opportunity to supply their communities with fresh, high-quality food all year round.

AI In Cannabis

In cannabis production, AI performs many of the same roles as described above. In fact, there are many benefits AI can have production, protection, and distribution of legal cannabis. Naturally, and as with any emerging technology, there are also issues to look out for. Below, we take a look at both.

Production

On a purely productive level, AI can be used to collect information on the best conditions for growing high-quality cannabis plants. It may take data on the ideal temperature, watering, nutrients, and light exposure levels for growing a particular strain.

It can then automatically replicate those conditions to ensure that plants receive exactly what they need at all times. Not only does this produce an incredibly consistent crop, but it also minimizes loss by ensuring conditions that are not conducive to disease.

AI can also fight back against crop sickness by automatically observing conditions likely to produce disease, and addressing issues as they arise. By catching sick plans early, cannabis farmers are able to easily reduce the spread of disease.

By guaranteeing high, healthy yields, farms become both more consistent and more profitable.

These factors may also be more conducive to growing cannabis plants that are designed to invoke very specific effects. For example, a farmer might discover that conditions X and Y produce cannabis with an extremely euphoric effect. Condition Z, on the other hand, aids in the production of cannabis that is tailored towards stress management.

Waste Reduction

Unfortunately, the rise of legal cannabis in the United States has come at a significant environmental toll. Unsuspecting cannabis manufacturers have been responsible for enormous energy consumption, as well as the production of waste materials that pose harm to their communities.

Granted, a larg part of the problem stems from the fact that 80% of cannabis is currently grown indoors. While indoor grow operations allow incredible control over how the crop is grown and nurtured, they also use enormous amounts of energy.

While the world of cannabis has, broadly speaking, responded positively to this information—with many manufacturers making commitments towards waste-reducing policies and practices, the issue continues to persist.

AI may be able to significantly reduce cannabis waste production on a number of fronts. During growth and cultivation, AI makes very precise soil, nutrients, light, and water recommendations. This means that manufacturers can immediately cut out any unnecessary resource consumption, saving themselves money, and the planet, waste.

While the environmental conundrum of indoor farms will persist, AI can at least be there to make sure they are as sustainable as possible along the way.

Security

AI also has its role to play in making cannabis growth and cultivation sites safer and less susceptible to outside parties. Naturally, all outdoor agricultural operations have to contend with animal intrusions. While no technology can completely eliminate animal infiltration, AI can significantly improve your security efforts with accurate automated reporting.

This same technology can be used in the prevention of human intrusions. Many security technologies are prone to false alarms—especially in outdoor locations where the wind or an otherwise non-threatening animal may be liable to set off the alarm.

These inaccurate reports are not only very tedious and annoying, but over time, they can effectively render an entire security system useless. Why bother responding to a security call if it will probably just be another squirrel?

AI makes security “smart” by analyzing threats and only notifying businesses about actual intrusions.

Distribution

AI continues to lend a hand a the level of distribution. For example, by taking in weather reports and other key data points, AI programs can recommend new routes, accurately predict delays, and otherwise help cannabis companies understand the best way to get their product out to the world.

This real-time distributive analysis has already been assisting the transportation and shipping industry for years. As the technology is introduced to cannabis, it will not only boost efficiency and reduce costs but also vastly eliminate the potential for supply chain issues.

A Potential Downside?

Cannabis manufacturing currently serves as a lucrative, steady income for many people all across the country. In AI’s quest for maximum efficiency, some of these employees may find their jobs are no longer needed.

By managing conditions automatically, AI can effectively reduce the number of employees required to manage the crop. Alas, employment reductions are often the outcome of emerging technologies.

However, it should also be noted that some jobs are created in the bargain. While less “low-skilled” positions may be required as AI continues to permeate, there is the potential need for more engineers, AI specialists, and technicians.

Still A Ways Away

Of course, none of this is to say that AI will find its way into every cannabis farm in the country in the near future. Artificial technology and its corresponding hardware are expensive. For the time being, that will mean it winds up primarily in the hands of large, cash-fluid businesses.

Like any technology, some results will be good. Others might be costly to some. However, few would argue that the prospects of continued AI infiltration into the world of cannabis production don’t carry with them exciting potential.

Demand for high-quality cannabis continues to surge all across the country. As more states go legal, as medicinal applications continue to be explored, it will certainly help to have a highly intuitive technology making the process a little more efficient.