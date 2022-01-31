Flora Growth Names Cannabis Pioneer As Colombian Facility Advisor

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Canada-based Flora Growth Corp. operates cannabis cultivation and extraction processes in-house at its Cosechemos lab and growth facility in central Colombia

The company has been building a portfolio of cannabis and wellness products and obtaining a variety of licenses and GMP certifications as it establishes partnerships to economically distribute its portfolio worldwide

Flora Growth recently announced the addition of pioneering cannabis genetics innovator Derek Pedro in an advisory role for its Cosechemos facility

Pedro will help the company build on its more-than-190 product offerings with cannabis flower cultivation and distribution

Cannabis cultivator and worldwide cannabidiol (“CBD”) brand builder Flora Growth FLGC is continuing to aggressively build a collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands in 2022. The company recently announced its excitement over appointing renowned cannabis industry pioneer Derek Pedro as an advisor to its in-Colombia cultivation facility.

Flora Growth operates the diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage products, all of which contain cannabis derivatives supplied by…

