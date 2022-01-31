Heritage Stock Up On Launch Of Nine New Cannabis Products In Ontario

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. CANN HERTF announced the upcoming launch of nine new products that will be available in the Ontario cannabis market through the Ontario Cannabis Store and retailers in the province.

The new products include two infused pre-rolls, three concentrates, one pre-roll, two vape cartridges and one flower product.

"Heritage prides itself on creating exceptional products that become disruptors in their respective categories, and this spring, our Ontario-based followers will have nine new high-demand, well-priced products to choose from," David Schwede, CEO of Heritage said. "We are a leader in product innovation using our unique processes and technologies that translate into high-growth, healthy margin products for our business and offer a portfolio of unique and popular products for our consumers."

The Toronto-based company submitted unique and innovative products for consideration by the OCS - under a recent call for new products - nine of which will be available in Spring of 2022.

Heritage's shares traded 9.43% higher at $0.0513 per share at the time of writing on Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media from Pexels