Heritage Cannabis Affiliate Endocanna & OMNI Medical Services Will Research Marijuana's Therapeutic Benefits

byNina Zdinjak
January 19, 2022 9:31 am
Cannabis company Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) reported Wednesday that a company in which it holds a 30% non-controlling interest – Endocanna Health –  has entered into a strategic partnership with OMNI Medical Services. OMNI is a multi-state operator of medical cannabis clinics, evaluations, research, pain management and online pharmacy services.

Under the partnership, OMNI is preparing a major study in collaboration with Endocanna to determine the best strain of plant-based medicines for patients by analyzing their endocannabinoid system. Endocanna’s EndoDNA test kits analyze essential biomolecules in the human endocannabinoid system to formulate and identify the ratios of CBD and cannabis the body metabolizes most effectively. The research will also explore optimal methods of consumption and dosing based on metabolic function and drug-to-drug interactions.

“We are impressed with the advancements being made by Endocanna in helping medical cannabis patients discover their own unique responses to cannabinoids and terpenes,” David Schwede, CEO of Heritage stated. “The partnership between OMNI and Endocanna will help accelerate the understanding of the medical benefits of cannabis, including the exciting potential for the use of cannabis products in the treatment of and recovery for those experiencing COVID-19.”

Price Action

Heritage Cannabis shares closed Tuesday market session 1.57% lower at $0.05 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash

