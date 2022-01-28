Heritage Cannabis Products Now Available Via Spectrum Therapeutics

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Marijuana company Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. CANN HERTF announced Friday that Spectrum Therapeutics, one of the largest online medical cannabis platforms in Canada, is now offering Heritage products.
The line of Heritage products featured on Spectrum includes RAD, Premium 5 and CB4, making for the first third-party cannabis extract and concentrate offerings on the platform.
“Spectrum is a leader when it comes to revenue and market share in the online medical cannabis space and having Heritage products recognized by a market front-runner is a true nod to our products and Company,” David Schwede, CEO of Heritage stated. “We are honoured and excited to have our products offered on the Spectrum platform and recognize this milestone as another defining moment in our trajectory and positive momentum we have achieved over the last few quarters.”
More recent news from Heritage:
Heritage Cannabis Affiliate Endocanna & OMNI Medical Services Will Research Marijuana's Therapeutic Benefits
Heritage Cannabis: Will Supply Canopy Growth With Bulk Live Resin, Inks Commercial Deal, Completes First Shipment
Canada's Heritage Cannabis Expands Dried Flower And Pre-Roll Via Agreement With Violet Tourist
Heritage Cannabis: Third Consecutive Record Revenue Quarter, Expects Positive 2022 Cash Flow
Price Action
Heritage shares traded 1.06% higher at $0.05 per share at the time of writing Friday.
Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash
