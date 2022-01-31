What To Expect From Decibel Cannabis Co. In 2022: Strategic Priorities, Financial Outlook & More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. DB DBCCF provided an update on its strategic priorities and 2022 financial outlook.

Paul Wilson, CEO of the Calgary-based cannabis producer, said Monday that the company has "established a solid foundation through strong execution of our priorities in 2021 and are well-positioned to execute on our 2022 objectives and achieve strong year over year growth in revenue and margins."

Highlights

Anticipates achieving a milestone of positive cash flow from operations in the first half of 2022.

Strong 2022 drivers are now in place to generate substantial revenue and EBITDA growth.

Driving organic growth, targeting 2022 market share growth of over 40% versus 2021.

Canadian recreational marke t forecasted to grow more than 30% over the prior year.

t forecasted to Targeting 40 – 45% product gross margin by mid-2022.

Repaying its outstanding convertible debentures with low-cost non-dilutive debt capital, resulting in a blended cost of debt capital of less than 5%; and

Strengthening balance sheet and financial position with the expectation to reach less than 3.0x debt/trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA in 2022.

In addition, the company emphasized its plans to focus on the following four strategic priorities in the coming years:

Continue to champion the Qwest Family of Brands as an industry-leading premium brand, which creates a "halo" extending to Decibel's other brands and products;

Broaden distribution and enter new markets through a multi-channel and best-in-class sales system;

Execute on capital investments and maximize product gross margin through a large scale transition from manual to automation driven production lines; and

Establish and refine product differentiation and competitive advantages.

DBCCF Price Action

Decibel's shares traded 3.09% lower at $0.1036 per share at the market close on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Lukas from Pexels