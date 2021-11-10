QQQ
Decibel Cannabis Debuts Its First Series Of Infused Pre-Rolls Under General Admission Brand

Jelena Martinovic
November 10, 2021
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) announced Wednesday that it had made its first shipment of the company's newest product line – infused pre-rolls, under its General Admission brand.

The products will be available for licensed retailers in Alberta first, with shipments then going to British Columbia and Saskatchewan in November and Ontario in January.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, the company said it plans to launch three additional series and types of infused pre-rolls over the next three months under both the General Admission and Qwest brands in the largest markets in Canada.

"We are incredibly excited to launch the first series of our infused pre-rolls under the General Admission brand," said Warren Matzelle, the company's senior VP of innovation and retail. "This brand extension of the 2nd ranked vape brand in Canada brings together the potency and flavors consumers love in our General Admission vapes in a convenient and innovative pre-roll format."

The first line of Decibel's infused pre-rolls is General Admission's terpene infused, kief coated pre-rolls in 1x1g and 3×0.5g size formats, which come in three flavors:

  • General Admission Tropic GSC in two SKUs 1x1g & 3×0.5g
  • General Admission Berry G33 in two SKUs 1x1g and 3×0.5g
  • General Admission Strawnana in one SKU 3×0.5g

Over the past three months, General Admission brand has become the second-largest vape brand in Canada by retail sales, HiFyre data suggest.

DBCCF Price Action

Decibel Cannabis' shares traded 0.41% lower at $0.1712 per share at the time of writing Wednesday late morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Dad Grass on Unsplash

