Decibel Cannabis Shares Trading Lower On Announcing Stock Option Grants

byJelena Martinovic
January 20, 2022 11:36 am
Decibel Cannabis Shares Trading Lower On Announcing Stock Option Grants

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) reported Thursday that it has granted, effective after market close on Jan. 19, 2022, some of 3.47 million stock options to certain officers and employees of the company in accordance with its stock option plan.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, the company said each option is exercisable for one Decibel common share at 14 cents each, the closing price of the shares on the TSX venture exchange on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Decibel also disclosed that this is a normal-course grant that comprises part of the company's long-term compensation and employee retention incentives program.

The options will vest in equal installments on Jan. 1, 2023, Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025 and expire on Jan. 1, 2027.

More recent news from Decibel:

DBCCF Price Action

Decibel's shares traded 8.69% lower at $0.107 per share at the time of writing on Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

Related Articles

Cannabis and Crypto Joins Forces?

Cannabis and Crypto Joins Forces?

 The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space On today's Cannabis Daily: Delta 9 Cannabis(OTCQX: DLTNF) gets a buy rating. read more
Decibel Cannabis Company Bolsters Financial Flexibility With $54M Debt Refinancing

Decibel Cannabis Company Bolsters Financial Flexibility With $54M Debt Refinancing

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF) announced Friday that it has entered into an amended and restated commitment letter with connectFirst Credit Union Ltd. in respect of $54 million of debt capital over an initial 5-year term. read more
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down, Republican Legalization Bill, Germany, Uruguay, Earnings, New ETF And More

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down, Republican Legalization Bill, Germany, Uruguay, Earnings, New ETF And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of November 15, 2021. Contents read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Canopy Growth, Hexo, Decibel, USCC, Pelorus Equity Group Psycheceutical

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Canopy Growth, Hexo, Decibel, USCC, Pelorus Equity Group Psycheceutical

Canopy Growth Parts Ways With Its CFO & CPO read more