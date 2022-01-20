Decibel Cannabis Shares Trading Lower On Announcing Stock Option Grants

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) reported Thursday that it has granted, effective after market close on Jan. 19, 2022, some of 3.47 million stock options to certain officers and employees of the company in accordance with its stock option plan.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, the company said each option is exercisable for one Decibel common share at 14 cents each, the closing price of the shares on the TSX venture exchange on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Decibel also disclosed that this is a normal-course grant that comprises part of the company's long-term compensation and employee retention incentives program.

The options will vest in equal installments on Jan. 1, 2023, Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025 and expire on Jan. 1, 2027.

DBCCF Price Action

Decibel's shares traded 8.69% lower at $0.107 per share at the time of writing on Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash