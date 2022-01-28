Dosist, Sunday Goods Founders Launch Design-Led Cannabis Company

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Digitally-native branding agency Zero has entered into an equity partnership with Dosist’s Matt Seashols and Sunday Goods’ Randy Smith to launch a new cannabis company: Studio.

Studio comprises a series of products designed to appeal to consumers over the lifetime arc of their cannabis use.

The first new brand released under the Studio umbrella will be Melted, with “The Regular User” in mind. The brand features two core product lines: Melted, a standard-premium line and Tiger Style, a highly-potent premium brand.

While Melted offers best-in-class products at an affordable price, Tiger Style focuses on potency and product innovation, including dipped pre-rolls infused with rosin and custom hardware options for vaping.

“We want to produce a series of brands that could own the lifetime arch of folks’ cannabis use, and create brands that would fit into a wide spectrum of lifestyles. That's why we’ve positioned Studio as a 'Cannabis Collective' – a group of creative cannabis people that use a wealth of knowledge in science, formulation, branding and marketing – to rapidly produce targeted brands to both educate and grow alongside individual users' experience with cannabis,” Mark Goldwell, partner and executive creative director at Zero told Benzinga.

“Segmenting these brands into different personas made the design process really smooth. We know how these folks use cannabis, what’s appealing to them about it, and how it fits into their lives. We also know what other brands outside of the cannabis space they’re drawn to. This sets a nice foundation for design to signal these messages.”

Studio initially launches in Arizona, with future plans to expand to other markets across the U.S. Management said Studio will release additional brands within 90 days.