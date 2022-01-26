QQQ
-0.54
345.65
-0.16%
BTC/USD
-139.33
36818.99
-0.38%
DIA
-1.43
344.39
-0.42%
SPY
-1.44
435.91
-0.33%
TLT
-1.72
143.94
-1.21%
GLD
-2.82
175.40
-1.63%

Jushi Holdings Announces Closing $10M In Private Placement With Strategic Asset Manager

byMaureen Meehan
January 26, 2022 6:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jushi Holdings Announces Closing $10M In Private Placement With Strategic Asset Manager

Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced on Wednesay that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of an aggregate of 2,717,392 subordinate voting shares at $3.68 per share to Graticule Asset Management Asia for gross proceeds of $10 million. 

Proceeds of the offering are expected to be used for potential strategic acquisitions and general corporate purposes. 

“We are extremely encouraged by the support we continue to receive from GAMA, a well-established asset manager,” said Jim Cacioppo, Jushi’s CEO, chairman and founder.

“Their confidence reiterates the strength of our differentiated corporate strategy, industry-leading organic revenue growth rate, geographic footprint leveraged to medical states evolving to adult-use, as well as the strength of our management team. This investment will support the expansion of our grower-processor facilities and our continued pursuit of accretive acquisitions.” 

Cacioppo added, “Given recent stock market volatility, we are seeing a tremendous amount of deal opportunities, driven by recent license issuances and pending processes in Illinois and Ohio, several broken deals and auctions, our current pipeline, and an increase in the number of distressed companies. We are well-positioned with a strong balance sheet and cash holdings which exceed our anticipated capex plans and continue to have access to additional sources of financing to pursue strategic expansion opportunities.”

Cacioppo noted that in addition to Jushi’s acquisition facility, pro forma for the Nevada transactions closing, the company will have approximately $63 million of available capacity. “We are confident that our disciplined approach to capital allocation, along with our industry-leading M&A track record will result in significant long-term value for our shareholders as we continue to scale the business.”

Price action

Jushi shares were trading up +0.08% at $2.56 per share at the end of the trading day Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Eurozone Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Jushi Announces Share Purchase By CEO Jim Cacioppo Who Is Dedicated To 'Maximizing Shareholder Value'

Jushi Announces Share Purchase By CEO Jim Cacioppo Who Is Dedicated To 'Maximizing Shareholder Value'

Vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) revealed Monday that Jim Cacioppo, the CEO, chairman and founder has purchased 66,800 of its class B subordinate voting shares in the open market for roughly $220 000.</ read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, GTI, Jushi, Captor Capital, Deep Roots Harvest

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, GTI, Jushi, Captor Capital, Deep Roots Harvest

GTI To Open Another Massachusetts Store In Chelsea The owner of Rise dispensaries Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), is opening another store in Massachusetts. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Verano, Jushi, Cresco, KetamineOne

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Verano, Jushi, Cresco, KetamineOne

Verano Opens 3rd Jacksonville Area Location and 40th Florida Storefront In Orange Park Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) announced Thursday that it’s opening another MÜV Florida dispensary. read more
Jushi's Q3 Revenue Spikes 117% YoY, Bolsters Presence In Nevada With $62.5M NuLeaf Acquisition

Jushi's Q3 Revenue Spikes 117% YoY, Bolsters Presence In Nevada With $62.5M NuLeaf Acquisition

Vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) announced its financial results Wednesday for the third quarter of 2021, revealing a 13.1% sequential and 116.7% year-over-year increase in total revenue to $54 read more