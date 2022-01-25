Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Flora Growth, The Green Organic Dutchman, Trade Roots And TrueGreen

Flora Growth Taps Cannabis Genetics And Cultivation Expert Derek Pedro As Advisor

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced Monday the appointment of world-renowned cannabis genetics and cultivation expert Derek Pedro as an advisor to its Cosechemos cultivation facility.

Pedro has worked with cannabis for over three decades and developed and cultivated hundreds of strains, commercializing over 50 within the legal Canadian market, with many of his genetics still in circulation today. His high-THC strain “Pedro’s Sweet Sativa” was named the top Sativa flower in Canada by King Magazine.

As a cannabis industry pioneer, Pedro brings extensive experience to Flora Growth, having consulted on cannabis genetics and cultivation in Canada, the US, Latin America, Europe and China. Pedro will build upon Flora’s existing register of high-THC and high-CBD strains to bring to market uniquely Colombian cannabis flower to both domestic and international markets.

“As an internationally recognized industry expert and innovative cultivator, the appointment of Derek Pedro aligns perfectly with our goals to optimize our expanding Cosechemos facility operations and increase our varietal offering of cannabis flowers,” said Luis Merchan, president and CEO of Flora Growth Corp.

The Green Organic Dutchman Welcomes Chris Schnarr As Independent Board Member

Global marijuana company The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE:TGOD) (OTC:TGODF) reported on Tuesday that it has appointed Chris Schnarr, ICD.D to its board of directors.

Schnarr is an entrepreneur with over 30 years of board experience across a range of industries, including cannabis, biotech and health care with both public and private companies. He previously chaired Canopy Growth Corporations’ (NASDAQ:CGC) audit committee. Schnarr graduated from Rotman School of Business and holds the ICD.D designation.

"Chris has excellent governance acumen and extensive board experience, making him a valuable addition to the TGOD Board," Angus Footman, chair of the board stated. "The addition of Chris to the Board underscores TGOD's ongoing commitment to bring fresh perspectives into the boardroom. We look forward to working with Chris and having his perspective as we execute our strategy and create further value for stakeholders," Footman added.

In connection with the board appointment, TGOD has granted Schnarr options to purchase a total of up to 500,000 common shares of the company. Each option is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

Trade Roots Announces Management Restructuring Ahead of Store Opening

Vertically-integrated Massachusetts-based cannabis company LDE Holdings, LLC ("Trade Roots") revealed Monday the appointment of two executive officers ahead of its much anticipated retail store opening. The company tapped Roger Williamson as COO and Ilya Ross as vice president of corporate development and legal.

Williamson is currently the Trade Roots director of sales, where he spearheaded relationship-building with valued wholesale partners. Prior to joining the company, Williamson was a key accounts manager for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for over 10 years.

"Working in the cannabis industry has been the most challenging and rewarding part of my career,” Williamson stated. “A passion for the plant combined with incredible people is continuously driving innovation in cannabis. I am proud to be a part of it."

Ross is currently Trade Roots’ general counsel and compliance officer. Previously he worked at the national cannabis law firm Vicente Sederberg LLP where he oversaw and structured some of the first multi-state cannabis acquisition transactions.

In addition, and as part of the company's management restructuring, co-founder Carl Giannone will step into new roles as executive chairman of the board of managers and chief strategy officer.

TrueGreen Hires Mark Donovan As Chief Operating Officer

A provider of smart packaging solutions for the marijuana industry, True Green, reported Monday that it has hired Mark Donovan as its new chief operating officer.

Previously, Donovan worked across various industries including sports and wellness, artificial intelligence, blockchain, mobile health and residential real estate. This includes serving as a seed investor, board member, CEO and COO of companies including imATHLETE, Thinaire, Epic.ai, Flyfone and Rent.com. He also advised companies including Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Walgreens, Adidas (OTC:ADDYY), British Telecom (OTCPK: BTGOF) and SegurCaixa.

Earlier in his career, Donovan worked in strategic planning for Mercer and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

"Mark's advice has already made an impact on our success and we are pleased he will be joining our outstanding executive team on a full time basis," Chris Quinlan, TrueGreen chairman and co-founder stated. "The phenomenal growth and demand we are experiencing underline the opportunity we identified for our smart packaging technology and we're delighted a seasoned tech expert like Mark is coming on board to deliver even more impact for our customers."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash