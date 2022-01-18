Cannabis and Crypto Joins Forces?
Delta 9 Cannabis(OTCQX:DLTNF) gets a buy rating.
The global cannabis beverage industry will reach $2 billion dollars by 2026 according to this report.
Vermont lawmakers introduced legislation to decriminalize all drugs.
Decibel Cannabis Co (OTCQB:DBCCF) announces a record market share growth in Canada.
New Mexico doubles plant limits for cannabis growers.
Winners of the day:
Listen to the full episode:
