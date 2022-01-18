QQQ
-9.46
389.47
-2.49%
BTC/USD
+ 221.15
42422.77
+ 0.52%
DIA
-5.22
364.36
-1.45%
SPY
-8.21
472.93
-1.77%
TLT
-2.00
144.10
-1.41%
GLD
-0.28
169.95
-0.17%

Cannabis and Crypto Joins Forces?

byAsli Tolon Coskun
January 18, 2022 4:36 pm
Cannabis and Crypto Joins Forces?

 The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

On today's Cannabis Daily:

Delta 9 Cannabis(OTCQX:DLTNF) gets a buy rating.

The global cannabis beverage industry will reach $2 billion dollars by 2026 according to this report.  

Vermont lawmakers introduced legislation to decriminalize all drugs.

Decibel Cannabis Co (OTCQB:DBCCF) announces a record market share growth in Canada. 

New Mexico doubles plant limits for cannabis growers.

Winners of the day:

  • MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD)
  • Generation Hemp (OTCQB:GENH)
  • Urban-gro(NASDAQ:UGRO)

Listen to the full episode:

