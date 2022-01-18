Cannabis and Crypto Joins Forces?

Tilray Best Performer Among Canadian Cannabis LPs, Stocks Plunge Nearly 10% In July

Canadian cannabis stocks took a beating In July, with the Canadian Cannabis LP Index posting a 9.8% loss while continuing the declining streak, which was slightly interrupted by a 1% gain in June. The index, which saw a 30.1% drop in 2020, grew 13.6% over the past year. Year-to-date, the index is up 17.8%. read more