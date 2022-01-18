Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies Available At GNC Vitamin Shops In 24 States, More To Come

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) confirmed Tuesday that it had entered into a national distribution agreement with GNC, a leading vitamin and nutritional products retailer with more than 2,000 locations in the United States. Initial shipments of six varieties of Charlotte's Web Gummies will be available for purchase at GNC shops across 24 states, with the intent to expand into more states.

"To best reach and serve consumers we rely, in part, on strong partnerships with proven mass retail partners," Jacques Tortoroli, CEO of Charlotte's Web stated. "GNC's established retail footprint adds depth to our reach domestically and broadens consumer access to our high-quality hemp CBD products. We expect GNC will become one of our largest retail customers this year, and we are excited about the growth provided by bringing our two leading brands together."

Charlotte's Web Gummies are made with full-spectrum hemp extract from its patented hemp cultivars. Vegan and non-GMO, Charlotte's Web extracts contain the naturally occurring phytocannabinoid cannabidiol, plus terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial hemp compounds. Gummies are developed with formulations using hemp extract enhanced with functional herbs and botanical supplements that work in synergy to further support targeted wellness needs.

Gummy options available at GNC include:

Charlotte's Web™ DAILY WELLNESS : Full-spectrum hemp extract with 15mg of CBD per serving to support everyday use.

: Full-spectrum hemp extract with 15mg of CBD per serving to support everyday use. Charlotte's Web™ SLEEP : Full-spectrum hemp extract with 10 mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin to support restful sleep.

: Full-spectrum hemp extract with 10 mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin to support restful sleep. Charlotte's Web™ CALM : Full-spectrum hemp extract with 10 mg of CBD, and 75mg of lemon balm to support everyday stresses and feel relaxed, but not sleepy.

: Full-spectrum hemp extract with 10 mg of CBD, and 75mg of lemon balm to support everyday stresses and feel relaxed, but not sleepy. Charlotte's Web™ RECOVERY : Full-spectrum hemp extract with 10 mg of CBD, 25mg of ginger, and 50mg curcuminoids for exercise and active lifestyles to support your body's healthy inflammatory response and target joint health.

: Full-spectrum hemp extract with 10 mg of CBD, 25mg of ginger, and 50mg curcuminoids for exercise and active lifestyles to support your body's healthy inflammatory response and target joint health. Charlotte's Web™ IMMUNITY: Full-spectrum hemp extract with 10mg CBD, 90mg Vitamin C from organic acerola extract and ascorbic acid, 20 mcg vegan Vitamin D3, and 70mg organic Astragalus root to support immune function.

Full-spectrum hemp extract with 10mg CBD, 90mg Vitamin C from organic acerola extract and ascorbic acid, 20 mcg vegan Vitamin D3, and 70mg organic Astragalus root to support immune function. Charlotte's Web™ THC-FREE†: Broad-spectrum extract with beneficial hemp phytocompounds including 15mg CBD per serving to support everyday wellness, whether on the job or at home.

More recent news from Charlotte’s Web:

Charlotte's Web Reorganizes For Agility, Growth And Cash Generation

Cannabis Analyst: Charlotte's Web Model Update, Adjusted Estimates, Lower Price Target

Charlotte's Web Reports Q3-2021 Increased Sales Volumes, Improved Profit And Operating Margins

Price Action

Charlotte’s Web shares traded 4.12% higher at $1.10 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.