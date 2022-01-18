Sex And Weed: Does Marijuana Enhance Orgasm & Sexual Performance? Spanish Study Says Yes And Here's Why

Young marijuana enthusiasts and alcohol consumers have better orgasms and overall sexual function than those who abstain, according to a new study undertaken in Spain, reported Marijuana Moment.

Researchers from the University of Almeria were inspired to tackle the controversy swirling around numerous previous studies that looked at the impact of cannabis and alcohol on sexual functioning, which disclosed both positive and negative effects. And so, Spanish researchers created a new observational study that concluded: “Sexual function in young people who use cannabis and alcohol more frequently was shown to be better than in those who do not use either.”

Study Details – Reduction In Anxiety And Shame

For six months, researchers examined 185 females and 89 males between the ages of 18 to 30 who were either regular cannabis or alcohol users or non-users. The research excluded those who were using opiates or MDMA and those suffering from health conditions like depression and diabetes, as these are known to produce a negative impact on sexual performance.

“Sexual function is improved in young people who are high-risk cannabis consumers with a moderate risk of alcohol use, resulting in increased desire, arousal, and orgasm,” revealed the study, which was published in late December 2021 in the journal Healthcare. “This improvement is usually associated with a reduction in anxiety and shame, which facilitates sexual relationships.”

Cannabis consumers had better scores than non-consumers when it came to both the overall sexual functioning scale and subscales of arousal and orgasm. In addition, frequent cannabis users also had better functioning and arousal scores than those who consumed weed moderately.

There was no significant difference in scores between men and women.

“Our findings indicate that young people who use cannabis frequently, regardless of gender, have better overall sexual function,” according to the Spanish study.

What About Alcohol? Depends On The Amount

Surprisingly, alcohol use showed no notable differences in either overall sex function or any of the subscales examined. There were, however important differences based on levels of alcohol consumption, with heavy drinkers having higher scores on the total sexual function and arousal subscale, compared to those who did not consume booze at all.

“The findings of this study revealed a higher score in sexual function, as well as arousal and orgasm, in subjects at risk of having cannabis-related problems and risk of addiction associated with alcohol consumption,” noted the study.

The researchers reported that they did not focus on the detection and consequences of heavy drinking and/or marijuana use such as the tendency to engage in less safe sex due to them being under the influence of either substance.

In conclusion, considering that these and similar results are often associated with less anxiety and shame in individuals who consume marijuana or alcohol, the study suggested that future sex education methods provide strategies that help people reduce shame and anxiety without placing them at risk of developing potential marijuana and alcohol dependency.

Photo created by Benzinga