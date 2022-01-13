EXCLUSIVE: You Can Make Over $500k A Year Working In The Cannabis Industry, Here's How Much Weed Jobs Pay

Have you ever imagined you could make more than $280,000 a year thanks to your cannabis-growing expertise? Or even close to $500,000 by combining your love of weed and finance?

Well, you can.

And like these, there are many other high-paying jobs in the marijuana industry.

2022 Cannabis Jobs: A Salary Guide

The Cannabizteam Salary Guide covers hiring trends in the U.S. cannabis industry, the top 10 states for cannabis jobs and national salary ranges for over 60 of the most prevalent cannabis positions in the U.S.

"The cannabis industry continued to flourish and show its strength despite some growing pains in 2021," said Liesl Bernard, CEO of CannabizTeam. "We expect the industry to continue growing in 2022 with expanding MSOs, increase in available capital, more established brands and high population newly-legal adult-use cannabis states including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We currently project the U.S. industry will add over 100,000 new cannabis jobs this year."

A few highlights from the 2022 report:

Companies are increasingly turning to temporary or “on-demand” workers to fill short-term and mid-term needs in cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution and retail.

With rising consumer demand for edibles, cannabis beverages and topicals, companies have substantially increased hiring of extraction, manufacturing and testing talent

The costs of acquiring and keeping quality team members keeps rising, fueled by competition for available talent and nationwide salary inflation. Cannabis salaries rose 4% on average in 2021 with compensation for senior executives rising as much as 10%.

Salary ranges in the 2022 Salary Guide are based on CannabizTeam's proprietary salary data, salary surveys and independent research from trusted sources collected through the end of Q4 2021.

Some of the highest-paying jobs are VP of Cultivation, Chief Scientific Officer, Chief Financial Officer and VP of Operations.

Some of the lowest-paying jobs include clerical positions, sales spots and accounts payable-related roles.

Read the full report here.