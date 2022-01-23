Ed Prideaux: Psychedelics Journalist At The Perception Restoration Foundation

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.

HPPD and the Risks of Psychedelic Misuse with Ed Prideaux

Episode Summary

This week, we had the opportunity to chat with Ed Prideaux. He is a UK-based writer and journalist who has lived with the symptoms of Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder (HPPD) since he was a teenager. An enthusiast of psychedelic experience and its clinical promise, Prideaux seeks to bridge HPPD patient groups with the psychedelic community through advocacy for the Perception Restoration Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) charity that raises awareness and funds for studies into HPPD and Visual Snow Syndrome. He has written about psychedelics for the BBC, VICE, and The Independent, and has been featured in publications such as The Guardian, The Spectator, The Financial Times, and more.

In this chat, Ed outlines how his own experiences with HPPD have led him to investigating the illness further, his work with the Perception Restoration Foundation and the organization’s efforts at researching methods in psychedelic harm reduction, and his thoughts on the current landscape of the medicinal psychedelic industry and its inevitable challenges to the public as things move forward.

*To read some of Ed Prideaux’s work, head to EdPrideaux.journoportfolio.com