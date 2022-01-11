QQQ
+ 4.96
375.15
+ 1.3%
BTC/USD
+ 887.50
42709.99
+ 2.12%
DIA
+ 0.42
360.37
+ 0.12%
SPY
+ 2.18
463.33
+ 0.47%
TLT
+ 0.42
142.19
+ 0.29%
GLD
+ 1.37
166.90
+ 0.81%

California Gov. Newsom Signals Tax Reform As Marijuana Industry Struggles With State's Onerous Regulations

byNina Zdinjak
January 11, 2022 11:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
California Gov. Newsom Signals Tax Reform As Marijuana Industry Struggles With State's Onerous Regulations

California Governor Gavin Newsom is finally considering cannabis tax reform in an effort to prevent a possible industry rebellion and/or the collapse of the legal marijuana market in the state reported The Sacramento Bee

This week, Newsome presented a budget proposal in which he reveals that he “supports cannabis tax reform and plans to work with the Legislature to make modifications to California’s cannabis tax policy to help stabilize the market.”

The governor’s budget estimates that California could generate $787 million in marijuana revenue in the 2022-23 tax year. Of that amount, almost $595 million is earmarked for youth substance abuse treatment, elimination of illegal cannabis grows and to support public safety-related activities.

Newsom said he’ll try “to get these municipalities to wake up to the opportunities to get rid of the illegal market and the illicit market and provide support and a regulatory framework for the legal market.”

Cannabis Industry Delighted 

Elizabeth Ashford, vice president of communications for the cannabis delivery company Eaze said she was pleased to hear this industry-important news.

“I think Gov. Newsom knows and his advisers know that they can’t let the legal market fail,” said Ashford, who previously worked for Govs. Jerry Brown and Arnold Schwarzenegger. “It’s extremely important that the steps that state government can take are taken. They need to take these steps."

Ashford stressed that the legal marijuana industry is seriously endangered by widespread illicit cannabis sales and confusing local regulations.

“This is a complex, important job creation ecosystem in the state. So when we talk about the legal market potentially facing an existential crisis, we’re talking about thousands and thousands of jobs and also millions in revenue.” 

Michael Steinmetz, the founder of Flow Cannabis Co., which makes Flow Kana, said he was also thrilled to hear Newsome has signaled cannabis tax reform. In November, Steinmetz threatened to withhold his taxes until the governor and state Legislature committed to adjusting marijuana regulations after July 1, 2022. He is also a part of a group of cannabis entrepreneurs and advocates who are planning rallies at the Capitol – one scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13 and another on Jan. 26.

“We are grateful the governor has heard the cries of large and small business owners, farmers, employees, patients, and consumers about the dire state of legal cannabis in California,” Steinmetz said in an email. “To the Legislature, we now ask that you too hear our cries and join us on Jan. 13 and 26 as we share our stories on Sacramento’s Capitol steps.”

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Topics Markets Media General

Related Articles

'Michigan Breaks Another Marijuana Sales Record For December, State Officials Say' -Marijuana Moment Report

https://www.marijuanamoment.net/michigan-breaks-another-marijuana-sales-record-for-december-state-officials-say/ read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MindMed, Halo Collective, Item 9, PSYC, Flora Growth

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MindMed, Halo Collective, Item 9, PSYC, Flora Growth

Stephen Hurst Steps Down From MindMed's Board Of Directors Psychedelic-focused biotech company Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) announced on Friday that Stephen Hurst has resigned from his role as director of the company's board. read more
Church Fighting DEA Over Ayahuasca And IRS Gets Help From Long-Serving, Anti-Drug GOP Senator

Church Fighting DEA Over Ayahuasca And IRS Gets Help From Long-Serving, Anti-Drug GOP Senator

If a lawmaker has a generally harsh anti-drug policy and is specifically opposed to legalizing recreational cannabis, yet supports the benefits of medical marijuana, it might not come as any surprise that he or she would come out in favor of, well, ayahuasca use as part of religious service. read more

'Austin Officials Certify Local Marijuana Decriminalization Initiative For May Ballot' -Marijuana Moment Report

https://www.marijuanamoment.net/austin-officials-certify-local-marijuana-decriminalization-initiative-for-may-ballot/ read more