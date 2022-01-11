Marijuana Testing Lab Green Scientific Gets Approval For Arizona License, Seeks To Expand To More States

Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. (CSE:GSL), a hemp and cannabis testing laboratory has obtained a complete Medical Marijuana Laboratory Registration Certification from the Arizona Department of Health Services for Medical Marijuana testing.

Located in Phoenix, GSL’s 11,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility will begin accepting samples on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

GSL is one of six labs licensed to perform full compliance testing on all products in the Grand Canyon State.

Paul Crage, the company’s CEO said Tuesday that he is thrilled to open GSL’s second location and bolster its footprint in Arizona.

“Our company prides itself on seeking to achieve the highest quality of science while ensuring the client a quick turnaround time,” Crage continued. “We believe we will make an incredible impact to the Arizona testing market and look forward to providing reliable and accurate testing for our customers.”

The company opened its first lab in December 2018.

Now, GSL is looking to expand to additional states, Michael Richmond, GSL’s chairman said.

“We look forward to pursuing testing licenses for our laboratories in New Jersey, Michigan, and Illinois, which we anticipate applying for in Q1 2022,” Richmond added.

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Reed on Unsplash