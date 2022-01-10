TLRY Earnings! Cannabis Daily January 10, 2022
The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space
- Tilray, the big news of the day, reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter, which ended November 30, 2021.
- The parent company is now renamed Tilray Brands.
- Kentucky Republican state representative introduced amended medical marijuana bill, Canadian-based Instadose Pharma Corp INSD completed a world record shipment of 2.125 tons of medical cannabis, African cannabis market will be worth around $7 billion annually by the year 2023.
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media
Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here
NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE
The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.