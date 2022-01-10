QQQ
TLRY Earnings! Cannabis Daily January 10, 2022

byAsli Tolon Coskun
January 10, 2022 4:37 pm
TLRY Earnings! Cannabis Daily January 10, 2022

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

  • Tilray, the big news of the day, reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter, which ended November 30, 2021.
  • The parent company is now renamed Tilray Brands.
  • Kentucky Republican state representative introduced amended medical marijuana bill, Canadian-based Instadose Pharma Corp INSD completed a world record shipment of 2.125 tons of medical cannabis, African cannabis market will be worth around $7 billion annually by the year 2023. 

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

