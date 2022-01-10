QQQ
Why Tilray Shares Are Rising Today

Adam Eckert
January 10, 2022 8:50 am
Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is trading higher Monday morning after the company announced fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results showing revenue increased year-over-year and the company reached profitability. 

Tilray reported quarterly net income of $6 million, up from a loss of $89 million year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $155.15 million, up from $129.46 million, year-over-year.

Tilray attributed the revenue growth to growing cannabis revenue of $58.8 million, net beverage alcohol revenue of $13.7 million from SweetWater and wellness segment revenue of $13.8 million from Manitoba Harvest.

The company also announced a new parent company name, Tilray Brands, which it said better reflects its evolution from a Canadian LP to a global consumer packaged goods company with a portfolio of cannabis and lifestyle brands.

"Our second quarter performance reflects notable success building high-quality and highly sought-after cannabis and lifestyle CPG brands which, coupled with our scale, operational excellence and broad global distribution, enabled us to increase sales and maintain profitability despite sector-specific and macro-economic headwinds," said Irwin Simon, chairman and CEO of Tilray.

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis.

TLRY Price Action: Tilray has traded as low as $6.29 and as high as $67 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 14.9% at $7.38 at time of publication.

Photo: surfwiz17 from Pixabay.

