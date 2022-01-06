Nutrition Giant GNC To Distribute CBD Products In 770 Stores In US

Hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products maker CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) has signed a distribution agreement with health and nutrition-related products behemoth GNC.

Beginning in early 2022, consumers will be able to purchase CVSI’s ingestible products under the +PlusCBD brand in 770 GNC locations. The initial product lineup will include:

Extra Strength Formula: Cherry Mango Gummies – 10mg CBD per gummy, 30 count

Extra Strength Formula: Softgels – 15mg per serving, 30 count

Extra Strength: Peppermint Liquid – 10mg per serving

Raspberry Sleep Gummies: 10mg per gummy with Magnolia, Lemon Balm & Melatonin, 30 count

Strawberry Lemonade Calm Gummies: 10mg per gummy with L-Theanine & 5-HTP, 30 count

“We are thrilled to partner with GNC, a leading global health and wellness brand, and view this agreement as a major milestone in our distribution expansion strategy as well as a strong testament to the safety and efficacy of CV Sciences’ portfolio of high-quality products,” said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. “This agreement is also a positive reflection of the favorable regulatory momentum that is starting to build following the recent passage of AB 45 in California, which should serve as a framework for responsible CBD legislation in other states and eventually at the federal level.”

