The Cannabis Investment Pick For 2022? Cannabis Daily January 4, 2022

byAsli Tolon Coskun
January 4, 2022 2:06 pm
The Cannabis Investment Pick For 2022? Cannabis Daily January 4, 2022

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Flora Growth Expands Product Distribution Through Walmart.com and Coppel in Mexico $FLGC

Bad News for commercial cannabis sales in Virginia? 

US Cannabis ETF MSOS is a favorite for former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX:MMNFF)

cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD)

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

