2021 Cannabis Legalization Standouts And New Laws That Will Ring In 2022

In 2021, fully five U.S. states (Connecticut, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Virginia) enacted laws regulating cannabis markets. In total, 18 states (nearly one-half of the US population) have now adopted laws regulating adult-use marijuana production and retail sales.

“State lawmakers have learned that advocating for adult-use legalization laws is a winning political issue that is popular with their constituents, regardless of their age, race, or political affiliation,” NORML’s deputy director Paul Armentano said.

Officials in multiple states have moved to either expunge or seal the records of over two million people with cannabis convictions and policymakers at the state and local level adopted numerous laws in 2021 limiting employers’ ability to either fire or refuse to hire employees solely based upon their off-the-job marijuana use. In addition, the number of persons arrested in the United States for violating marijuana laws declined 36 percent between 2019 and 2020, according to data released in September by the FBI.

The percentage of Americans who believe that “the use of marijuana should be legal” held at record highs in 2021. According to nationwide polling data provided by Gallup, 68 percent of US adults support legalization. However, members of the US Senate failed to include House-passed SAFE Banking provisions as part of the 2021 version of the National Defense Authorization Act.

New Marijuana Laws In 2022

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that will take effect on January 1, 2022, reported Marijuana Moment.

Montana : Retail marijuana sales for adults 21 and older start in Montana on January 1. Adults will be authorized to purchase up to one ounce of cannabis at a time. Marijuana products will be taxed at 20 percent. Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed a bill in March to implement legalization and then a legislative panel approved the rules for the adult-use program in December.

: Retail marijuana sales for adults 21 and older start in Montana on January 1. Adults will be authorized to purchase up to one ounce of cannabis at a time. Marijuana products will be taxed at 20 percent. (R) signed a bill in March to implement legalization and then a legislative panel approved the rules for the adult-use program in December. Louisiana : In August, a proposal to decriminalize marijuana went into effect. The new law, which goes into effect on January 1, would give patients access to smokable medical cannabis.

: In August, a proposal to decriminalize marijuana went into effect. The new law, which goes into effect on January 1, would give patients access to smokable medical cannabis. California : California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill in September that will require hospitals to permit medical marijuana use by certain patients and will go into effect on Saturday, January 1.

: California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill in September that will require hospitals to permit medical marijuana use by certain patients and will go into effect on Saturday, January 1. Colorado : As of New Year's day, Colorado medical marijuana patients will be limited to purchasing up to eight grams of concentrate per day, in an attempt to prevent people from using high potency products. Any advertising for concentrates will have to include a warning about the risks of overconsumption.

: As of New Year's day, Colorado medical marijuana patients will be limited to purchasing up to eight grams of concentrate per day, in an attempt to prevent people from using high potency products. Any advertising for concentrates will have to include a warning about the risks of overconsumption. Arkansas : Starting on January 1, out-of-state medical marijuana patients will be able to access the state’s program and purchase cannabis for up to 90 days. In addition, doctors will be able to issue medical marijuana recommendations via telehealth services.

: Starting on January 1, out-of-state medical marijuana patients will be able to access the state’s program and purchase cannabis for up to 90 days. In addition, doctors will be able to issue medical marijuana recommendations via telehealth services. Philadelphia, PA: Many employers in Philadelphia will no longer be able to require applicants to be drug tested for marijuana as a condition of their employment, as of January 1. Exemptions to the new policy include law enforcement personnel, people with a commercial driving license and those caring for medical patients, children and people with disabilities.

Photo By: Daniel Norin On Unsplash