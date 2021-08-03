fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
364.60
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
348.33
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.03
437.56
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.67
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
169.60
+ 0.01%

Marijuana Possession No Longer Criminal Offense In Louisiana, Cannabis Decriminalization Bill Goes Into Effect

byJelena Martinovic
August 3, 2021 8:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Marijuana Possession No Longer Criminal Offense In Louisiana, Cannabis Decriminalization Bill Goes Into Effect

Just over a month following Louisiana Gov. John Bell Edwards signing off on a bill to decriminalize small amounts of cannabis possession for personal use, the measure took effect.

As of Sunday, August 1, Louisianians caught possessing up to 14 grams of cannabis will face up to a $100 fine, but without jail time, Marijuana Moment reported.

Under House Bill 652, possession of smaller cannabis amounts is now classified as a misdemeanor rather than a felony.

And while the measure removes the threat of incarceration for low-level possession, the governor has pushed back on the notion that it has decriminalized cannabis.

State Rep. Cedric Glover (D), who sponsored the decriminalization bill, has teamed up with advocacy group Louisiana Progress to work on an awareness campaign to educate and inform the public about the new reform via FAQ pamphlets they released. They are also using social media.

“When I saw two city council members in my hometown of Shreveport—one conservative and one progressive—come together to decriminalize personal-use marijuana possession there, I knew it was time to take this reform to the state level,” said Glover who represents the Shreveport area. “Criminalizing marijuana possession is harmful to the people of Louisiana in so many ways, but it’s been particularly harmful to Black and Brown communities, lower-income folks, and young people. My fervent hope is that this new law will finally bring some relief and a feeling of freedom to those communities.”

The governor has said in the past that he would not likely sign a bill to legalize recreational marijuana even though that reform “is going to happen in Louisiana eventually.

A Bill To Legalize Smokable Medical Marijuana

In June, Edwards signed another bill, enabling medical cannabis patients to legally smoke whole-plant marijuana flower.

The measure significantly expanded the state’s medical marijuana program, which previously only allowed patients to vaporize cannabis via a “metered-dose inhaler.”

Photo: Courtesy of Bill Oxford on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Politics Markets General

Related Articles

Ohio Lawmakers Officially File First-Ever Cannabis Legalization Bill Saying It's About Economic Development, Healthcare And Social Justice

A bill to legalize cannabis possession, production and sales was officially filed for the first time in the state of Ohio on Friday. The legislation was submitted by state Reps. Casey Weinstein (D) and Terrence Upchurch (D), after  read more

Tilray Best Performer Among Canadian Cannabis LPs, Stocks Plunge Nearly 10% In July

Canadian cannabis stocks took a beating In July, with the Canadian Cannabis LP Index posting a 9.8% loss while continuing the declining streak, which was slightly interrupted by a 1% gain in June. The index, which saw a 30.1% drop in 2020, grew 13.6% over the past year. Year-to-date, the index is up 17.8%. read more

Teleworking In The Cannabis Industry: Staffing Experts Explain Why Most Are Returning To Their Job Sites Post-COVID

Cannabis staffing leaders tell Benzinga that much of the industry is already back to pre-COVID in-person working arrangements. Some of the market's ancillary job functions did pivot and embrace the new digital arrangements. However, that was not the case for many and does not appear to be the reality for most going forward. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: BioHarvest Sciences, Green Hygienics, Realm of Caring, Media Central Corp, Al Harrington's Viola

BioHarvest Sciences Appoints Two Law Firms To Pursue Regulatory Approvals of Its Upcoming Cannabis and Hemp Products read more