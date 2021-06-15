fbpx
QQQ
-2.17
346.68
-0.63%
DIA
-0.75
345.05
-0.22%
SPY
-0.56
425.82
-0.13%
TLT
-0.31
141.53
-0.22%
GLD
-0.69
175.40
-0.39%

Louisiana Governor Signs Marijuana Decriminalization Bill Into Law

byAndrew Ward
June 15, 2021 3:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Louisiana Governor Signs Marijuana Decriminalization Bill Into Law

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed off on House Bill 652 to decriminalize small amounts of cannabis possession for personal use.

Possession of up to 14 grams will now be categorized as a misdemeanor rather than a felony. Those caught violating the law face up to a $100 fine without jail time.

"It essentially provides for the officer to write a ticket with no jail time," Shreveport Rep. Alan Seabaugh told the Daily Advertiser about the bill, signed on Tuesday.

Only possession was revised under the legislation. Laws against distribution and unlicensed cultivation remain in effect.

Governor Signs Off Despite Cannabis Concerns

In a Twitter statement, Bel Edwards, who has stood out as one of the few remaining democratic governors leery of cannabis legalization, said he did not take the decision lightly. He stated that the bill passed with bipartisan support after "a robust discussion" regarding the effects of the ongoing drug war against cannabis.

The governor pushed back on the notion that the bill decriminalized cannabis, noting that small fines remain. Still, the bill eliminates the possibility that being arrested for possession of small amounts of cannabis will result in prison time–a substantial step, which cannabis reform advocates typically demand.

Bel Edwards has additional cannabis legislation anticipating his signature–with a medical bill allowing smokable flower awaiting his decision.

 

Photo source: Wikicommons

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Markets

Related Articles

For The First Time, An Adult Use Cannabis Bill Is Heading To Rhode Island's General Assembly Floor

On Monday afternoon, Rhode Island's Senate Judiciary Committee approved an adult-use cannabis bill, marking the first time a cannabis proposal of its nature has ever reached the state General Assembly floor. read more

Could Drug Store Giants Eventually Sell THC? It's Possible, But Many Hurdles Remain

Drug store giants are already establishing themselves in the CBD market. read more

How Should The US Tax Cannabis And Approach Tax Reform? Expert Gives 3 Approaches

Ulrik Boesen, a Senior Policy Analyst at the Tax Foundation, recently joined Bank of America for an investor call about U.S. cannabis tax policy. Boesen said tax policies toward cannabis in the U.S. today need a lot of improvement, but regulators also have to be careful to avoid negative consequences. read more

Eric Adams, Andrew Yang Express Cannabis Concerns During NYC's Mayoral Debate Before Early Voting Begins

The New York City mayoral primaries are fast approaching, with early voting starting Saturday, June 12. The Democratic primary, essentially a race for mayor in the Democrat-heavy city, is heating up. On Thursday, the five candidates leading in the polls took part in one more debate before citizens begin casting their ranked-choice ballots.  read more