Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MindMed & Trulieve Management Shake-Ups, Credex Corp & CapStone Bolster Leadership Teams

MindMed Announces Management Shake-Ups

Mind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ), a psychedelic-based biotech company, announced Wednesday that Bradford Cross, its chief technology officer, has transitioned from his role.

Robert Barrow, the company's CEO and director, thanked Bradford on behalf of the board of directors and executive team for his contributions.

"We remain dedicated to advancing our pipeline and ongoing digital therapeutics platform forward under the leadership of MindMed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Daniel Karlin," Barrow said. "We enter 2022 well positioned both financially and strategically to continue on our mission to transform mental health treatment."

The New York-based company also revealed that Don Gehlert, Ph.D. will be transitioning from his role as CSO and will continue as a senior scientific advisor.

Trulieve Bolsters Its Leadership Team With New Additions

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) announced Tuesday several new executive appointments in relation to the closing of the acquisition of Harvest Health and Recreation Inc. on October 1.

The Tallahassee, Florida-based company tapped Steve White, who co-founded Harvest Health in 2011 and served as CEO prior to the merger, to serve as president.

Nicole Stanton, who served as vice president, general counsel and secretary of Harvest since 2019, was appointed to the same role at Trulieve.

Christine Hersey, who served as director of investor relations at Harvest since June 2019, assumed the same role at Trulieve.

Rob Kremer, who brings over three decades of experience in both corporate and agency settings, agreed to serve as executive director of corporate communications.

"We are thrilled to officially announce the appointment of several members of the legacy Harvest team to key roles within our organization," Kim Rivers, the company's CEO disclosed. "The addition of talent and experienced leadership was a key component of the Harvest acquisition and further advances our strategy of expansion through the addition of regional assets and teams within our hub model."

Credex Corp. Names New CEO, Announces Board Changes

Credex Corporation (OTC:CRDX) said Monday that it has tapped Robin McVey to serve as its new CEO, in addition to being added as a member of the company's board.

McVey replaces former CEO Lawrence Taube, who resigned from the position. Taube agreed to serve as a board member and will act as Credex's CFO until a search for a new CFO has been completed, the company said.

McVey formerly served as president of Wesley Financial Group, LLC, where he also held the role of a chief operating officer. Prior to that, he served as area general manager of ADT Inc.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO and look forward to working with the board and management team to evolve our mission to make a meaningful impact on the CBD industry," said McVey.

The Nashville-based company, which focuses on raising funds to acquire, own, and manage regulated cannabis-related and other select real estate properties across the country, simultaneously announced that it has appointed Mark Nichols and Todd Nichols as members of the board of directors.

CapStone Holdings Taps Two-Time Super Bowl Champion & Entrepreneur Charlie Batch As SVP Of Strategic Investments

CapStone Holdings Inc, a cannabis-focused business incubator and investment group, has welcomed 15-year NFL veteran Charlie Batch as its senior vice president of strategic investments.

Batch, who is known for his tenure as a quarterback for the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers, agreed to help CapStone grow its investment portfolio and partnerships in the emerging medical marijuana and technology-focused industries.

"We are excited to have Charlie join our team," Keith J. Stone, chairman and founder of CapStone Holdings Inc, disclosed. "In addition to an outstanding football career, Charlie's business acumen fits CapStone's investment philosophy wonderfully. His impact will be shown quickly and will help us continue to grow our investments and footprint in a variety of industries."

CapStone Holdings invested in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) and Ilera Healthcare – a division of TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF) in 2020, and in The United Green in 2021.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash