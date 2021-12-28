New Cannabis Products: Pastilles, Exotic Flower And Sour Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Beboe Sweet Dreams

Available in Illinois and Nevada, the Sweet Dreams blend is the newest addition to Beboe’s lineup of Pastilles.

These Black Cherry Rose edibles feature a socially-dosed blend of 5:1 THC/CBN, plus 100% all-natural and vegan ingredients, to provide the perfect bedside companion and potentially promote a restful night’s sleep.

“I'm a 40ish-year-old guy doing what I can to keep up with my kids. I've spent more money than I'd like to admit on various organic powders that go in smoothies or supplements that supposedly increase vitality, but at the end of the day, nothing makes me feel more capable and alert than just getting a solid 8 hours of sleep each night,” Scott Campbell, co-founder of Beboe, told Benzinga. “So with Beboe Sweet Dreams Pastilles, we wanted to develop something that uses everything we know about cannabinoids to help turn off the daily anxieties and finally get some rest.”

High 90’s Exotic Flower

HIGH 90'S unique exotic flower is crafted carefully by an experienced in-house team specializing in crossbreeding unique cannabis strains. Testing up to 31% THC, HIGH 90’S flower provides a potent, long-lasting and euphoric high that smokers love.

Lab-tested for purity and potency, HIGH 90’S exotic flower comes in 3 delicious flavors: Watermelon Sherbet, Tropical Cookies and Gelato 33.

“We are super excited to announce the release of our very own exotic flower. The product development team has been working day and night to ensure our flower meets the highest quality standards and gives consumers the most euphoric and potent high. The mouth-watering flavors taste just as good as our famous pre-rolls that our fans crave. Our exotic flower will give the sweetest high, and we can't wait to see it,” Kelly Tran, HIGH 90'S creative director, told Benzinga.

Highatus

California-based Highatus debuted with Hightatus Sour Gummies, brought to you by the makers of Cannabiotix (CBX), a California legacy brand.

“Highatus is a line we’re extremely proud to bring to the people,” said Neema Samari, CEO and co-founder of Cannabiotix and Highatus. “We've been perfecting these recipes for over a year now, dialing in the flavor and consistency of each formulation to ensure we come correct. Every ingredient was sourced with the utmost care to provide an elevated cannabis experience with irresistibly delicious edibles. We know customers can taste the difference in Highatus products, and look forward to continually expanding the line to future fine cannabis confections.”

Highatus Sour Gummies are gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and incredibly tasty. Flavors include:

Pomberry: Designed to assist with rest and relaxation to maximize your beauty sleep.

Designed to assist with rest and relaxation to maximize your beauty sleep. Watermelon: Intended for those seeking a tranquil escape full of inspiration and calm.

Pineapple: A balanced formula for those that like having the flexibility to enjoy edibles at any time.

A balanced formula for those that like having the flexibility to enjoy edibles at any time. L’Orange: This mouth-watering citrus flavor fueled by an energizing THC blend that makes for a tasty, invigorating and creative high.

This mouth-watering citrus flavor fueled by an energizing THC blend that makes for a tasty, invigorating and creative high. Green Apple: Created to promote healing and aid with the everyday stresses of life.

Photo: Courtesy Images.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.