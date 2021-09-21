Celebrity-Backed Beverage Brand Cann Unveils Reserve Flavor And Teams Up With Sundae School To Support AAPI Community

Cannabis beverage maker Cann announced yet another partnership and product launch just a month following the introduction of Passion Peach Maté, a first-of-its-kind caffeinated cannabis beverage designed in collaboration with Swedish singer and songwriter Tove Lo, Sweet Flower and Airfield Supply Co.

This time, the celebrity-backed cannabis brand unveiled its number one consumer-rated flavor, Yuzu Elderflower.

To mark the release of its first Reserve flavor, Cann worked with Sundae School, the Korean-American founded fashion and cannabis brand, which is on a mission to uplift the AAPI community. The exclusive campaign consists of new Yuzu Elderflower-flavored cannabis products, streetwear merchandise and content.

The limited-edition flavor features “flagrantly sharp yin with a delicate floral yang.” It comes in the same dosage as the original Cann: 2 mg THC and 4 mg CBD.

“As a queer-founded company, Cann has long been at the forefront of pushing for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cannabis industry,” Luke Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Cann, said Monday. “We’re proud to support the AAPI community all while introducing Yuzu Elderflower, our top-rated flavor, in partnership with Sundae School.”

The new Yuzu Elderflower Gummies are “vibey cousins” to Sundae School’s Sour Yuzu Mochi Gummies and are infused with Elderflower, the company noted.

“We collaborated with our friends at Cann to add a funky twist to our Sour Yuzu, with elderflowers," Dae Kim, founder of Sundae School said. "It was great to work with Cann, our good friends, and chosen family in the Cannabis industry, and celebrate our favorite holiday.”

The Los Angeles-based maker of cannabis-infused tonics – which counts Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow, Ruby Rose, Rebel Wilson and Darren Criss among its investors – partnered with Rise dispensary owner Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF) in March. It was GTI’s debut on the cannabis beverage market as the two companies came to an agreement to produce and distribute Cann’s line of sparkling drinks in Illinois.

Cann’s new Yuzu Elderflower and Sundae School’s Yuzu Elderflower Gummies will be available at MedMen Enterprises Inc.’s (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF), Eaze’s, Sava’s, Harborside Inc.’s (CSE:HBOR) (OTCQX:HBORF), Cann’s, Apothecarium and Atrium stores.

Photo: Courtesy of Cann