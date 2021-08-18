Celebrity-Backed Cannabis Beverage Brand Cann And Tove Lo Launch New THC-Infused And Caffeinated Drink

Cannabis-infused beverage company Cann announced Wednesday that Passion Peach Maté – the first-of-its-kind caffeinated cannabis beverage that was designed in collaboration with a Swedish singer and songwriter, who has been called "Sweden's darkest pop export" by Rolling Stone, Tove Lo, Sweet Flower and Airfield Supply Co. Tove Lo is also a Cann investor such as other celebrities including Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as Ruby Rose, Rebel Wilson, Darren Criss, Baron Davis, Casey Neistat and Calesha Murray (aka Bre-Z).

The new cannabis-infused drink – Passion Peach Maté is the company’s first product offering combining all-natural caffeine from mate to its standard THC microdose.

The “social tonic” delivers a sweet peach taste and it comes in 12oz cans with 5mg of THC per can. Four-pack has a price tag of $20. Currently, it is available in California, exclusively via Sweet Flower and Airfield Supply Co. retailers in SoCal and San Jose, respectively.

"Throughout 2020 when the pandemic hit and we were trying everything to sustain the brand's momentum, I would drive my beat-up Volkswagen around North Hollywood and drop cases off with entertainment folks to try and convince them to fall in love with Cann,” said Luke Anderson, co-founder of Cann. “Tove and her husband Charlie were a regular stop and fiercely loyal to the brand. They expressed a lot of excitement about collaborating on a limited release that had a ‘high energy' vibe, so we met up for dinner one night and agreed to work together on bringing the first caffeinated Cann to market. There's something about the clean and natural caffeine from this tea that enables you to feel upbeat and dance-y for hours, without the dreaded crash."

Tim Dodd, co-founder and CEO of Sweet Flower is also excited to team up with Cann and Tove Lo on Passion Peach Maté.

“Sweet Flower is a leader in launching new cannabis beverages across our SoCal storefront and delivery platform, and we're excited to share the first ever caffeinated cannabis beverage from Cann with our customers," Dodd said.

Photo: Courtesy of Moni Haworth