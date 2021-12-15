The Ultimate Cannabis Gift Guide: A Slew Of Ideas For The Sophisticated Weed Consumer

With the holidays right around the corner, now is a good time to start shopping for your cannabis loving friends and family. For inspiration on what to buy ANY kind of stoner, industry expert Alice Moon has compiled a list of some of her favorite cannabis & ancillary products to help guide your holidaze shopping. Enjoy!

Where to shop:

For those in Southern California, checkout the recently opened dispensary Josephine & Billie’s, founded by Whitney Beatty. This dispensary is the first of its kind: it’s by women of color FOR women of color.

For those on the East Coast, visit one of MariMed’s (OTC:MRMD) numerous locations to be greeted by a friendly & knowledgeable staff that can help you with your gift purchasing decisions.

For the microdose cannabis consumer: Having a heavy high isn’t for everyone. For those who like to keep their high on the lighter side, get them Drew Martin pre-rolled joints that feature botanical herbs. These joints are for those who like a mellow but not overly intoxicating high. Available in California only, prices vary.

For the heavy cannabis user: Heavy Hitters recently released their HVY 1000 mg THC Grand Tincture. This trichome forward blend is presented in a beautiful bottle, making it a great addition to any bar cart a consumer may have in their home. Available for $200, only in California

For moms who love to cook: Elevate your mom’s cooking with the Levo Infusion Device, an all in one infusion device that you can use with any herb of your choosing. This mess free device makes infusing oils simple, smell free, and fun! Available in multiple colors for $299.99

For Dad's who like to keep it light: Get your father Dad Grass hemp CBD pre roll 10 pack for a mellow, non-intoxicating high, available for $70. These CBD pre rolls are also available in single joint glass containers for $10.

For your grandmother: Grandma may have some aches & pains so treat her to a Papa & Barkley CBD Releaf Balm Topical – one of the best CBD topicals on the market! Available nationwide for $29.99.

For your grandfather: Teach your grandfather how to infuse his life with cannabis by giving him The Little Book of Cannabis: How Marijuana Can Improve Your Life by Amanda Siebert. This book is great not just for grandpa but for anyone looking to learn about the health benefits of cannabis. Available nationwide via Amazon for $12.95.

For your cool aunt: Gift your aunt the Hallmark of greeting cards, Kush Kards, which have a slot for you to insert a one-hitter pipe or joint to make the card extra special. Available nationwide for $10.

For your cousin: For when you go “for a walk” with your cousin before a holiday dinner, be prepared by stocking up on Old Pal, a brand meant for sharing. They offer a variety of options including a ready to roll kit filled with pre-ground flower and a 2 pack of .5g pre-rolls. Prices and location vary.

For your partner: Betty's Eddies Smashin’ Passion fruit chews are vegan, gluten free, dairy free and made with real fruit and veggies. This edible, made by MariMed Inc, can help one feel a sensual feeling, making it a great gift for a lover or partner. Available in Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Rhode Island

For the party hostess: Gift your holiday hostess a high they’ll love with Kiva’s Limited Edition Peppermint Bark Chocolate Bar. This delicious, infused dark chocolate bar is topped with swirls of white chocolate and completed with a dusting of crushed peppermint candy and includes 100 mg THC. Available in California at select dispensaries and online for $20

For the vegan friend: Kaló seltzers are handcrafted, 100% vegan, gluten-free and kosher certified. Each 12-ounce can of seltzer is infused with 15 mg of high-grade, full spectrum hemp, which captures the full range of nutrient-packed phytochemicals the hemp plant has to offer. This is a tasty way for one to get a light buzz without feeling the strong effects that come with THC. Available in 8 flavors and can be purchased in grocery stores, convenience stores, and online as a four-pack for $20

For the conscious cannabis consumer: It’s important to know who’s behind the cannabis you consume and one brand that stands out is Los Angeles-based bi-cultural, woman-owned WYLLOW. WYLLOW is known for its premium selection of rare cannabis cultivars, which you can now get in portable mini-pre roll 3-packs. Available in California only, prices vary

For the canna-curious: Cannabis-infused beverages are the best way to turn people into cannabis converts since they’re likely already familiar with drinking, especially while socializing. A tasty drink to introduce someone to the wonderful world of infused seltzers is WUNDER. Available in both low dose & higher dose formats and multiple flavors including grapefruit hibiscus, blood orange bitters, lemon ginger, and watermelon basil, this drink will bring wonder to anyone who tries it. Available to order in California here and can be found at select dispensaries and delivery services

For the artistic friend: Broccoli Magazine's latest book "A Weed is A Flower" is a whirlwind of creativity. This 168-page hardcover photo book showcases the natural beauty of cannabis in magical floral arrangements, making it a must have for anyone who appreciates the beauty of the plant. Available worldwide for $39 with free shipping.

For the new consumer: Has your friend recently discovered how amazing cannabis is? Help them learn the best way to keep their weed fresh: by storing it in a Staze Airtight Vacuum Seal Jar. This beautiful container allows you to pump air out of it so flower stays as fresh as possible. Available here in multiple color options for $15 each

For those in a state where Delta 9 THC is not legal: Goodekind offers Delta 8 THC organic gummies which provide a psychoactive high that is slightly more mellow than Delta 9 THC. Available in 4 different flavors, these gummies are 30 mg Delta 8 THC each. Available in most states for $35.

For the dab lover: The Puffco Peak is a handheld dab rig which is water compatible and battery operated, making it a portable smoking solution for those who love to dab on the go. Available nationwide for $249.99

For the techy friend : Chill Steel Pipes make the world’s first stainless steel, double-wall vacuum insulated smoking devices which are patented. They are durable, keep your water and ice cold for up to 12 hours, and have a ceramic interior that hits and cleans like glass. Anyone who works in the tech industry will have an appreciation for the quality and ingenuity of Chill Pipes. Available nationwide for $125

For the fashionista: For the fashion loving cannabis friend, there’s a few options: Jada is a Canadian designed and made cannabis themed jewelry line which features customizable necklaces and rings. My favorite of their offerings is the 925 ring, pictured above and available for $252.

Next up for the fashion forward cannabis user is Blunted Objects: a woman owned cannabis jewelry line featuring creative pieces. My favorite is the pink functional mini pipe necklace. Currently on sale for $36.

And for a very unique fashion accessory, there’s GanjapreneurGal’s one-of-a-kind handmade resin purses which feature cannabis leaves. This high class accessory is the perfect way to elevate one’s look. Available in a variety of shapes and styles here for $200

For the cannabis entrepreneur : Have a friend that wants to get into the cannabis industry but doesn’t have a clue on where to start? Help them out by buying them Javier Hasse’s book, Start Your Own Cannabis Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to the Marijuana Industry. Available on Amazon for $19.99

For the marketing friend: Branding Bud by David Paleschuck is an informative book about branding and marketing cannabis. It’s a wonderful gift for those passionate about marketing, design, and brand building. Available via Amazon for $21

Disclosure: Alice Moon has commercial relationships with Betty's Eddies, MariMed and Kalo.