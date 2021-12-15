European Union: More THC Percentage Allowed In Industrial Hemp, Available Seed Varieties Will Grow To More Than 500

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

The European Parliament allowed THC levels in industrial hemp crops to increase from 0.2% to 0.3%.

In addition, if farmers plant those hemp varieties included in the EU catalog with a maximum THC level of 0.3%, they will be able to receive financial support.

This decision is part of the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which will come into force in 2023.

As reported by Forbes, this development was driven by the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA).

In a press release, Lorenza Romanese, CEO of EIHA, argued, "This is a small step that reflects that EU legislators are closer to fully recognizing and acknowledging the existence of a legitimate European hemp sector."

Why this matters?

Currently, the EU seed catalog includes only 69 hemp varieties. Now, thanks to the THC limit being increased by 0.1%, the number of varieties available will grow to more than 500.

Growers will be able to "harvest more vital specimens, develop better fibers, CBD flowers and stalks," Forbes reported.

However, experts assure that the new measure is not enough to compete with other markets, such as the Swiss, Australian and Czech markets.

Daniel Kruse, president of EHIA, said: "This is a great day for the hemp sector and another step towards a greener future for Europe. However, when compared to other countries in the world, 0.3% is still a low limit; for example, Switzerland, in the heart of Europe, has a higher figure, and other EU countries are already working with higher limits as well."

It is also important to note that the THC level is essential for CBD production: in industrial hemp crops, CBD increases proportionally to THC. Therefore, if the THC level is low, the resulting CBD product may not be as effective.

Image Via El Planteo.