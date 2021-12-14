Columbia Care Becomes First Company To Produce Vape Extract Products In The UK

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) announced Tuesday that it is the first company to formulate medical cannabis extract vaporizer pen products on UK-based manufacturing premises that are licensed and approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Home Office of the United Kingdom.

The products launched under its flagship medical Ceed brand and are comprised of four formulations that will be available to patients throughout the UK when prescribed by a specialist consultant. These new vaporizer pens complete Columbia Care’s initial medical product portfolio, which includes tinctures, launched in April 2020, and its proprietary solid-fill powder capsules, launched in April 2021, that remain unique in the UK market.

“Columbia Care’s mission has always been to provide patients with access to the highest quality, safest medicinal cannabis products available,” Nicholas Vita, CEO, Columbia Care stated. “There are 28 million people suffering from chronic pain in the UK and this range of formulations offers pain doctors the best and most comprehensive selection of cannabinoid treatment options for their patients. We are proud to leverage our proprietary IP, formulation expertise, safety surveillance and patient reported data from the U.S. to bring innovation and precision to the growing UK medical cannabis market.”

Vaporization Products Highlights

These four new Ceed vaporizer formulations have been selected based on insights from Columbia Care’s IMPACT RegistryTM and from feedback provided by UK-based patients .

. The range offers two different THC:CBD ratios , each with two different terpene profile options — either uplifting or calming.

, each with With the addition of these vaporizers, the Ceed product line now offers three different pharmacokinetic options for clinicians to use in their practice.

Vaporizers offer a fast onset option , which the IMPACT RegistryTM demonstrates is commonly used by patients alongside another formulation such as a tincture or capsule. Those formulations provide longer-lasting effects for patients throughout the course of the day or for patients seeking night-long effects while they sleep.

, which the IMPACT RegistryTM demonstrates is alongside another formulation such as a tincture or capsule. Those formulations provide for patients throughout the course of the day or for patients seeking night-long effects while they sleep. IPS Pharma will dispense Columbia Care vaporizers and cartridges directly to patients nationwide. It is also expected that these will be available across a wider range of pharmacies dispensing medicinal cannabis prescriptions in the coming weeks.

Price Action

Columbia Care shares closed Monday market session 5.13% lower at $2.96 per share.

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash