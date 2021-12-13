Canadian Cannabis To Land In Germany: IMCC Takes Wagners Brand Across The Pond

International cannabis company IM Cannabis (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC) recently announced it will launch its Canadian Wagners brand in Germany, adding to its already established IMC portfolio of products in the medical cannabis segment.

Germany is the second market IM Cannabis is eyeing for its Ontario-based indoor-grown Wagners brand, following a recent launch of the brand in Israel where the company already received the required medical cannabis import permit from the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Oren Shuster, CEO of IM Cannabis told Benzinga that, “our already established and active presence in the bourgeoning German medical cannabis market and diverse international supply network is a huge competitive advantage that enables IMC to expand its portfolio and offer new high-quality premium products to patients. With the establishment of a new German government and its pending cannabis reform, we expect additional demand for our products and the launch of the WAGNERS brand is a key element in our growth strategy, first in Germany and later across the continent.”

IM Cannabis intends to import the Wagners line of cannabis products and distribute them in Germany through its fully-owned subsidiary and EU-GMP licensed IMC Germany (Adjupharm). Shipments to start in 2022 subject to regulatory approvals.