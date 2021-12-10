Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Verano, Jushi, Cresco, KetamineOne

Verano Opens 3rd Jacksonville Area Location and 40th Florida Storefront In Orange Park

Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) announced Thursday that it’s opening another MÜV Florida dispensary.

Located at 68 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, the new retail location will kick off cannabis sales on Friday, Dec. 10.

The new shop is the third MÜV dispensary in the greater Jacksonville area, joining existing Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach locations.

Orange Park is the 11th MÜV dispensary to open year-to-date, growing the company’s footprint to 40 dispensaries in the Sunshine State and 92 locations nationwide.

“With three Jacksonville area MÜV dispensaries and local delivery service, we’re pleased to offer enhanced patient accessibility and convenience to the region’s rising population,” John Tipton, president of Verano said.

MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes MÜV Wana Soft Chew edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays. And there are patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

Jushi Opens 27th Nationwide Dispensary, 17th BEYOND / HELLO Retail Location In Pennsylvania

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) is opening its 27th dispensary nationwide and 17th BEYOND / HELLO dispensary in Pennsylvania through its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience – SW LLC.

The new store is located at 2009 E. Carson St. in the Mt. Oliver Borough of Pittsburgh, marking the third store in the Greater Pittsburgh area.

“As a core market for Jushi, we continue to be strategic and aggressive with our retail strategy, product launches, as well as the cultivation and manufacturing expansion plans in Pennsylvania,” Jim Cacioppo, Jushi CEO, chairman and founder said. “Since acquiring Franklin Bioscience-Penn LLC and its subsidiaries in 2019, we’ve grown the number of Pennsylvania BEYOND / HELLO stores from two to 17, built a loyal patient base, introduced a suite of highly innovative branded products and assembled an exceptionally talented retail team."

The new shop, to open its doors on Wednesday, Dec.15, will offer a wide range of cannabis products, including dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices.

Cresco Labs Opens 44th Store Nationwide In Pensacola, FL.

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) announced Tuesday the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Florida.

The company’s second store in the Panhandle region is located at 3900 N 9th Ave. in Pensacola.

The new shop brings Cresco’s retail footprint to 12 stores in the Sunshine State and 44 nationwide.

“This is our fourth Florida new store opening since the closing of the Bluma Wellness acquisition, and we’re on target to double our store count in the state by the anniversary date,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco CEO and co-founder. “We’re going deeper and expanding accessibility to our branded products in the two biggest medical markets, Florida and Pennsylvania. We’re already the top seller of branded cannabis in Pennsylvania, and we’re excited to expand access to those same amazing products to patients throughout Florida.”

KetamineOne Adds Seattle Location To US Clinical Network

KetamineOne Capital Limited (NEO: MEDI) (OTC:KONEF) (FRA: MY0) announced Wednesday that it has been engaged by Dr. Tami Meraglia to establish a ketamine infusion clinic in Seattle, Washington.

The Vancouver-based company focused on consolidating medical clinics said the clinic will operate as Seattle Ketamine Infusions and be located at 311 West Republican Street.

“Ketamine One continues to move closer to achieving its goal of becoming a leader in the mental health space across North America,” Adam Deffett, interim CEO of Ketamine One said. ”By establishing great relationships with medical experts in new markets, such as Seattle, our ability to transfer knowledge is increasing, and that is all for the benefit of patients.”

Deep Roots Harvest Opens New Store In Las Vegas

Deep Roots Harvest is openings its newest Clark County location in the Blue Diamond area.

The 2,800 square foot retail facility will create roughly 30 new jobs.

The new store is located at 3725 Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas and will start selling cannabis products on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Blue Diamond opening event will feature a tour of the new facility, as well as an overview of Deep Roots’ farm, kitchen and lab operations designed to bring the best of the plant to Nevada consumers.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash