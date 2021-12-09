Fyllo Partners With Tremor Video Enabling Advertiser Access To Cannabis Consumers Via All Video Screens

Cannabis compliance technology platform Fyllo revealed Thursday it has teamed up with a programmatic video and CTV platform Tremor Video enabling advertisers to target cannabis and CBD consumers across all video screens including programmatic video and Connected TV (CTV).

"Partnering with Fyllo reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative data solutions designed to enhance our clients' audience reach strategies," Jay Baum, CCO at Tremor Video said. "Through this collaboration, brands gain a competitive edge by leveraging a differentiated set of data to reach some of the fastest-growing and most lucrative audience segments across CTV and all other screens."

The companies stressed that cannabis and CBD consumers are among today's most progressive audiences, displaying high-value attributes that are attractive to mainstream advertisers across CPG, QSR, retail, pharma and adult beverage verticals.

As legalization accelerates across the U.S., the cannabis and CBD industry is expected to grow from $10 billion to $55 billion by 2025 — creating a unique opportunity to reach a wide variety of relevant consumers.

By tapping into Fyllo data (now integrated into Tremor's end-to-end technology platform), advertisers gain access to:

Non-cookie dependent offline purchase data from leading cannabis and CBD-endemic Point of Sale (POS) systems , e-commerce platforms, delivery systems and loyalty programs;

, e-commerce platforms, delivery systems and loyalty programs; Traditional segments (e.g. Fast Food Lovers, Healthy Eaters, Hiking Enthusiasts) that have been enriched with cannabis and CBD purchase data, opening access to an entirely new set of data attributes;

(e.g. Fast Food Lovers, Healthy Eaters, Hiking Enthusiasts) that have been enriched with cannabis and CBD purchase data, opening access to an entirely new set of data attributes; Millions of LDA-compliant consumer profiles across hundreds of mainstream targeting categories and attributes.

"Our partnership with Tremor represents another important step forward in connecting traditional advertisers with one of the most progressive consumer groups in the world," said Ryan Wolin, SVP of business development & data strategy at Fyllo.

Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Lefebvre on Unsplash