Cannabis Producer The Valens Company Starts Trading On Nasdaq Dec 9

Cannabis products manufacturer The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (NASDAQ:VLNS) has been approved to list its common shares on Nasdaq Capital Market and is expected to commence trading under the symbol “VLNS” on December 9.

Valens’ common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VLNS”. The shares will be delisted from the OTCQX after the uplisting is completed.

Tyler Robson, CEO and chair of The Valens Company said, “Our Nasdaq listing represents yet another important milestone that reflects our commitment to all of our shareholders as we continue to advance our global growth initiatives by capitalizing on the legalization of cannabis around the world and strengthening our corporate governance. I’m exceptionally proud of our team and the platform we have built here in Canada. Looking forward, we will continue to build a company focused on product innovation and advancing our intellectual property to create products that consumers enjoy. Listing on Nasdaq is the next step to our capital markets strategy. We believe this listing will enable Valens and its shareholders greater access to liquidity, increased corporate visibility, and a broader shareholder base, in an effort to create long-term shareholder value.”

The Company’s listing on Nasdaq remains subject to satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. In conjunction with this Nasdaq listing, Valens’ common shares will become DWAC/FAST eligible for U.S. shareholders.