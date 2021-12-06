QQQ
+ 4.07
379.06
+ 1.06%
BTC/USD
-212.35
49183.98
-0.43%
DIA
+ 7.28
338.96
+ 2.1%
SPY
+ 6.80
446.62
+ 1.5%
TLT
-2.15
156.50
-1.39%
GLD
-0.28
166.91
-0.17%

Ayr Wellness To Start Activities In Its Arizona Cultivation And Production Facility

byNina Zdinjak
December 6, 2021 1:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ayr Wellness To Start Activities In Its Arizona Cultivation And Production Facility

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness, Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) confirmed Monday that it has received a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy to begin operations in its Phoenix, Arizona cultivation facility.

“Ayr continues to execute on its plan for growth, with this Phoenix cultivation facility being the latest project to come online,” said Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr Wellness. “Our talented cultivation team has already received great reviews for the Kynd premium flower being grown in our Chandler, Arizona facility, and we look forward to scaling production with this larger space. The flower produced will supply our three Oasis dispensaries, as well as our growing wholesale business in the state.”

The Miami, Florida-based multi-state operator noted that the first crop was planted over the weekend, with the harvest projected for mid-March 2022.

Ayr expects to obtain local and regulatory authorizations for additional sections of the cultivation facility in the coming weeks.

More recent news from Ayr Wellness:

Analyst: AYR Wellness Weakness on Guidance Overlooks Longer-Term Opportunity

Ayr Wellness Q3 Revenue Spikes 111% YoY To $96M, Continues Acquisition Spree In Chicago

Ayr Wellness Cannabis Borrows $150M At 9.8% For 3 Years On Heels Of Acquisition Spree

Clash of the Titans: Can Cannabis Culture and Big Business Co-Exist?

Ayr Wellness To Buy PA Natural Medicine For $80M, Announces Accelerated Expiry Of Warrants

Price Action

Ayr Wellness’ shares traded 0.20% lower at $15.00 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Ayr Wellness Q3 Revenue Spikes 111% YoY To $96M, Continues Acquisition Spree In Chicago

Ayr Wellness Q3 Revenue Spikes 111% YoY To $96M, Continues Acquisition Spree In Chicago

Vertically-integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF) reported its financial results Monday for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, revealing a 111% year-over-year and 5% sequential increase in revenue, which amounted to < read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, Columbia Care, High Tide, Ayr Wellness, Green Dragon

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, Columbia Care, High Tide, Ayr Wellness, Green Dragon

Trulieve Opens First Store In West Virginia Cannabis multi-state operator Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) has debuted its first store in West Virginia last week. read more
Ayr Wellness Expands In Pennsylvania, Closes $80M Acquisition Of PA Natural Medicine

Ayr Wellness Expands In Pennsylvania, Closes $80M Acquisition Of PA Natural Medicine

Vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF) has wrapped up its recently announced PA N read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness, High Tide, Harvest Of Ohio, Delta 9 Cannabis

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness, High Tide, Harvest Of Ohio, Delta 9 Cannabis

Harvest of Ohio Opens New Store In Athens, Second In Ohio Vertically integrated cannabis operator Harvest of Ohio, LLC, announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Athens, Ohio recently. Located at 711 W. Union Street, the new shop kicked off sales of medical cannabis last week. read more