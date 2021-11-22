QQQ
-4.69
408.68
-1.16%
BTC/USD
-2312.03
56309.99
-3.94%
DIA
+ 0.28
355.63
+ 0.08%
SPY
-1.48
470.37
-0.32%
TLT
-1.74
150.10
-1.17%
GLD
-3.89
176.50
-2.25%

Analyst: AYR Wellness Weakness on Guidance Overlooks Longer-Term Opportunity

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
November 22, 2021 6:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst: AYR Wellness Weakness on Guidance Overlooks Longer-Term Opportunity

On Monday, AYR Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) reported its financial results Monday for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, revealing a 111% year-over-year and 5% sequential increase in revenue, which amounted to $96.2 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $26 million. 

The Analyst

Jonathan DeCourcey, director of equity research at Viridian Capital Advisors, a leading financial advisory firm in the legal cannabis industry, revised its forecasts and maintained a price target of $42 and a rating of "Buy," for AYR, reflecting an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.6x their 2022 estimates.

The Thesis

“We expect AYR’s stock to be pressured on disappointing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a modest cut to margin expectations in 2022. In our view, we believe any negativity overlooks the favorable opportunity ahead and we would buy on weakness given our continued belief that AYR will ultimately be a winner in US cannabis”, noted DeCourcey, in his Nov. 22 analyst note.

“We remain confident that execution of ongoing expansion initiatives will translate to outperforming growth and that the company’s current and legacy discounted valuation relative to other large MSOs will finally be eroded driving upsized returns for investors long term,” he added.

Estimated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were tempered by Viridian, from $120 million to $106 million; from $369.6 million to $351.8 million for the year 2021; and from $760 million to $800 million (estimated) for the year 2022.

The estimated Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was also changed. It went from $43.7 million to $26.5 million.

DeCourcey expressed his concerns over guidance and considered that AYR management’s “aggressive approach to M&A and recent capital raising, it is far more likely that meaningful acquisitions will be announced that drive significant upside to guided targets. AYR’s ’21 Liberty acquisition (in Florida) represents a blueprint for anticipated acquisitions.”

Expanding Retail Presence in IL (And Expect Additional M&A to Come)

In addition to earnings, AYR management’s announced the acquisition of Dispensary 33, a vertically-integrated Illinois operator with two Chicago dispensaries. AYR will pay $55 million ($12 million in cash, $3 million in sellers notes, and $40 million in stocks).

The acquisition follows this summer’s announced acquisition of Herbal Remedies and its two stores in Illinois. Viridian expects both transactions to close in early 2022 and operations to contribute meaningfully next year for Illinois.

“Given, management’s recent focus on acquiring assets and the company’s recent capital raise activity we are confident that additional acquisitions are looming and we anticipate an expansion in both existing markets (particularly in Ohio) and entry into new markets is likely,” DeCourcey explained.

“Any expansion through M&A will be incremental to the numerous ongoing expansion initiatives across existing markets(including both ongoing cultivation and retail expansion in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, Pennsylvania and cultivation and production expansion in Illinois and Ohio),” the analyst concluded.

Image By Ilona Szentivanyi

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings M&A News Guidance Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Clash of the Titans: Can Cannabis Culture and Big Business Co-Exist?

Clash of the Titans: Can Cannabis Culture and Big Business Co-Exist?

Can big business and cannabis culture cohesively build a solid industry? Five industry superstars met at MJBizCon recently to discuss this question. read more
Analyst Explains Why Jushi Is One Of The Best Cannabis Stocks Among Leading MSOs

Analyst Explains Why Jushi Is One Of The Best Cannabis Stocks Among Leading MSOs

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: JUSHF) recently announced it has signed an agreement to buy 100% equity interest of an entity operating a recreation read more
Curaleaf, Ayr Wellness, Gage Cannabis And Three Others Added To Green Market Report Cannabis Company Index After 'Rough Second Quarter' For Weed Stocks

Curaleaf, Ayr Wellness, Gage Cannabis And Three Others Added To Green Market Report Cannabis Company Index After 'Rough Second Quarter' For Weed Stocks

The Green Market Report Cannabis Company Index has selected the six companies it plans to add for the third quarter while removing six others after the second quarter, which turned out to be "rough for cannabis stocks." read more
Ayr Wellness Cannabis Secures Acquisition Of New Jersey's Garden State Dispensary In $101M Deal

Ayr Wellness Cannabis Secures Acquisition Of New Jersey's Garden State Dispensary In $101M Deal

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR) (OTCQX: AYRWF), a vertically integrated cannabis MSO, announced on Thursday the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act with respect to its proposed acquisition of GSD NJ LLC in New Jersey. read more