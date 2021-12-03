Cannabis Movers & Shakers: The Parent Co., Fyllo, cbdMD, Humble & Fume, Dalwhinnie Enterprises, GoldCann International

The Parent Company Boosts Management Team With Two New Appointments

Vertically integrated cannabis company TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Company, disclosed recently that it has appointed Tiffany McBride to serve as managing director of social equity ventures and Kerry Arnold as chief people officer.

The San Jose, California-based company said the two positions further its mission to elevate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts within the cannabis sector.

McBride, who brings over 15 years of experience in results-driven strategy development, joins the Parent Company from Docstur, LLC, where she previously served as chief operations officer.

Arnold agreed to oversee all aspects of human resources at the Parent Company, including fair inclusion in the workplace, employee and workplace operations, learning and development and talent acquisition.

Prior to this, Arnold was the chief people officer at Canndescent, a luxury cannabis brand.

"As our influence as an organization grows, the appointment of Tiffany and Kerry is imperative to our mission," CEO Troy Datcher commented on the new appointments. "Tiffany's work as Managing Director will only complement and accelerate our efforts in the equity space, while Kerry's expertise and ability to grow an inclusive culture will be paramount. I am truly looking forward to working with them both."

Fyllo Promotes Joe Raaen To SVP Of Data Sales & Strategy

Cannabis compliance technology platform Fyllo has promoted Joe Raaen from his current role of vice president of product management to senior vice president of data sales and strategy.

Raaen, who joined the Chicago-based company in March 2021, will lead Fyllo's data sales team, responsible for growing adoption among brands, agencies and platforms and building key relationships with partners in the marketplace.

In addition, he will be reporting to Jeff Ragovin, chief commercial officer.

"Joe has proven to be a vital member of our growing team and has been instrumental in meeting increased demand for our data," Ragovin said Wednesday. "Fyllo's first-party, deterministic cannabis data is a vital part of our business. Under Joe's leadership, we expect more brands to expand their use of this critical dataset."

cbdMD Hires Dave Johnson As SVP Of Business Development

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) announced Wednesday that it is hiring Dave Johnson as senior vice president of business development.

In his new role, Johnson will be responsible for the company's push into all major food, drug and mass merchandise retailers in the U.S., as well as creating new avenues for greater product distribution.

Johnson has over three decades of experience in the consumer goods industry, including nearly 20 years with PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) as sales director.

"With two of the best-selling CBD brands in America, cbdMD and Paw CBD, plus the launch of cbdMD Botanicals, our new luxurious clean beauty, and skincare brand, I see a unique opportunity to accelerate our market share within the growing CBD industry," Johnson said.

Humble & Fume Taps Seasoned Expert Jakob Ripshtein To Chair Board Of Directors

Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE:HMBL) has tapped Jakob Ripshtein to serve as the board's chairman.

Ripshtein succeeds outgoing executive chairman Shawn Dym, principle at York Plains Investments, who agreed to remain on the board of the Toronto-based distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories.

"I had the pleasure of working closely with Jakob during our time together at Aphria," Joel Toguri, the company's CEO said earlier this week. "It was there that I witnessed first-hand his leadership and experience in building a global consumer packaged goods company."

Ripshtein is the CEO of Perennial Brands Inc, a full life-cycle brand strategy organization, which has worked with cannabis clients such as The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX:FIRE) (OTCQX:SPRWF) and Cannovate.

Prior to that, Ripshtein was the president of Aphria Inc., which merged with Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) earlier this year.

Dalwhinnie Enterprises Names Brandon Barksdale New CEO

Dalwhinnie Enterprises, LLC, the Ridgway, Colorado-based cannabis purveyor, announced Thursday that Brandon Barksdale was named its new CEO.

Barksdale joins Dalwhinnie from CohnReznick's Advisory Practice. He brings vast experience in advising a variety of cannabis companies, from small start-ups to the largest publicly traded multi-state operators.

"I've seen many cannabis organizations, small to large," said Barksdale. "Dalwhinnie has a culture and structure built for success, growth and further development."

The Dalwhinnie family of companies includes the Dalwhinnie Farms vertically integrated luxury cannabis brand, Shift Cannabis, Ridgway Hemp Company and the Dalwhinnie Farms destination boutique in Aspen.

"With the perfect balance of focus on sustainability and growth, Brandon leverages his past cannabis and broader professional experiences to bring best practices to every facet of our organization," noted the company's board of directors.

GoldCann International Names Cannabis Industry Expert Jeannette VanderMarel As Senior Advisor & Director

GoldCann International Inc., a Canadian wellness company that intends to produce cannabis products in Mexico for the Mexican market, has welcomed Jeannette VanderMarel as senior advisor and director.

VandeMarel was a former pediatric ICU nurse when she co-founded The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE:TGOD) (OTC:TGODF) in 2012, one of the first licensed producers in Canada.

In 2018, she co-founded Good and Green, which was later acquired by 48North Cannabis Corp.(OTC:NCNNF)(TSX:NRTH).

VanderMarel served as co-CEO and director of 48North before transitioning into other executive, advisory and board positions across the cannabis industry. Most recently she was appointed to the board of Eve & Co Inc. (OTC:EEVVD).

"I am proud to help support the acceptance of legal cannabis for therapeutic use in Mexico," VanderMarel said. "Goldcann is focused on a 'Made in Mexico' philosophy and proudly supports environmental, social, and governance best practices to be a trusted company."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash