$TLRY Among Best In November, Cookies Expands In Europe $INCR — Cannabis Daily December 2, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
December 2, 2021 2:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Canadian Cannabis stocks dropped 5.5% in November.

Mounting pressure on Chuck Schumer to include the SAFE Banking Act in the  National Defense Authorization Act.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

InterCure Ltd (NASDAQ: INCR)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Verano Holdings(OTCQX:VRNOF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

