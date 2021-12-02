Tilray's Manitoba Harvest Debuts Hemp Hearts Health Hack In Time For Holidays

Tilray, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TLRY) subsidiary Manitoba Harvest is introducing a hemp hearts health hack in time for the holidays.

Organic Hemp Hearts represents a simple way to support overall wellbeing by enhancing the nutritional value of holiday favorites, the Canadian cannabis giant said Thursday.

Each serving of Hemp Hearts offers 10g of plant protein, 12g of Omegas 3 & 6, all 9 essential amino acids1, and is rich in nutrients like magnesium and zinc.

Hemp Hearts are also easy to incorporate into any recipe and are without additives, preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients in addition to being non-GMO project verified.

In the meantime, the company also conducted a survey to better understand how people are feeling about their health going into the holiday season, revealing that 78% said they would make their favorite holiday baked goods healthier.

Founded in 1998, Manitoba Harvest produces branded, hemp-based foods. Apart from Hemp Hearts, its portfolio includes hemp protein, hemp protein blends, hemp wellness bars, hemp granola, and hemp oil.

Tilray acquired Manitoba Harvest in 2019 for CA$419 million.

Earlier this year, Manitoba partnered with a consortium of industry leaders through Protein Industries Canada to develop new hemp and pea varieties with increased protein content, differential starch content, and improved texture and increase the potential for hemp usage in the growing plant-based protein movement.

TLRY Price Action:

Tilray's shares traded 0.22% lower $9.25 per share at the time of writing on Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash