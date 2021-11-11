Tilray Joins Two Jefferies Investor Conferences – Healthcare And Consumer

Canadian cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) confirmed Thursday it will participate in two Jefferies investor conferences.

Conferences Details

On Tuesday, November 16 , 2021, the company will participate in the Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Tilray will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 11:20 AM ET.

Just last week, the New York and Ontario-based company announced that two of its leading brands, SweetWater Brewing Company and RIFF Cannabis have collaborated for the exclusive U.S. launch of SweetWater RIFF – SweetWater's first ready-to-drink cocktail and its inaugural entry into the spirits category. SweetWater RIFF drinks are crafted with vodka and real fruit juices and come in two offerings, including SweetWater RIFF Citrus and SweetWater RIFF Strawberry Mule.

Somewhat earlier, Tilray confirmed that it has been chosen by the Luxembourg Ministry of Health as a supplier of medical cannabis products for the country’s recently announced medical cannabis program.

This means that the company will supply Luxembourg with a variety of its pharmaceutical-grade and Good Manufacturing Practice-certified medical marijuana products. These will include extracts and dried flower with different degrees of THC and CBD for patients with varying medical conditions.

At the beginning of October, the company released its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2021, with net revenue of $168 million, up by 43% from $117 million in the same period of fiscal 2021, Tilray reported that revenues were below the consensus estimates of $174.93 million.

The company also reported that its earnings increase was driven by a 38% improvement in net cannabis revenue to $70 million, net beverage alcohol revenue of $15 million following the SweetWater acquisition and revenue of $15 million from Manitoba Harvest.

Price Action

Tilray’s shares were trading 3.52% higher at $11.93 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

