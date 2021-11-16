Tilray Invites All Stockholders Of Record To Attend Virtual Annual Meeting On Nov. 22

Canadian cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) invited all stockholders of record to attend the annual meeting of stockholders, which will be held on November 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EST. The Toronto-headquartered company noted that its record date for the annual meeting was September 24, 2021.

Annual Meeting Details

In light of the ongoing public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual meeting will be held in a virtual format only, as a live webcast via the internet.

It is important that all shareholders be represented and vote at the annual meeting. Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the annual meeting, the company encourages them to submit their proxy as soon as possible if they have not already done so.

Stockholders who have their control number will be able to join, vote and submit questions online during the annual meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TLRY2021 and should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

Stockholders that come through their brokerage firm's website and do not have their control number can gain access to the meeting by logging into their brokerage firm's website 15 minutes prior to the meeting start, selecting the shareholder communications mailbox to link through to the meeting and the control number will automatically populate.

Price Action

Tilray’s shares were trading 3.53% lower at $12.57 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash