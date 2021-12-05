A Cannabis Gift Guide For The Holidays

This article by Ebby Stone was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today and appears here with permission.

“Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.” Peg Bracken, author.

One aspect of cannabis consumption for which I am truly grateful is the quality of presence it offers.

When under the influence, I often feel a state of zen and awareness. There is a mindfulness I can offer myself, my friends, and my loved ones that is amplified by cannabis.

I’ve heard the sentiment shared by several industry peers and it is one of the plant’s most welcome effects.

Particularly around the holiday season, it can be difficult to remain present with one’s family. There are so many things to cloud the mind, from shopping lists to menu planning.

If you find yourself lost in thought rather than paying careful attention to your family’s traditions, perhaps it’s time to consider a different kind of Christmas gift. One you can enjoy yourself and pass along to another loved one who would enjoy some presence of mind.

For your consideration, Cannabis & Tech Today put together a list of cannabis products designed to elevate and enhance your holiday experience.

Nationwide Delivery From Charlotte’s Web

Nationally renowned CBD brand Charlotte’s Web is offering some great deals on CBD products site wide.

A gift box from Charlotte’s Web

Check out its Black Friday sale,offering 30% off site wide, or 40% off when you buy 4+ items.

Better still, for Cyber Monday the company is offering 40% off everything they make.

Rejoice Around the Indiglow Peak Pro

Puffco is well known for its unique tech and innovative designs.

To celebrate the holiday season, the company is launching a limited edition Peak Pro called the Indiglow.

The Indiglow Peak Pro

One look at its unicorn-like aesthetic and you’ll understand the name.

The smooth, purple and blue gradient fades into a translucent silicone base and culminates in a sacred geometry-inspired blow molded inner dome and outer cone glass.

When the device is turned on, the interior and exterior lights refract on the glass and create stunning kaleidoscopic fractals. Visit Puffco.com for this holiday special offer.

Ease Into the Ebb and Flow

Wildberry powder from ebb.

Have you tried cannabis powder? It’s this author’s favorite form of cannabis ingestion.

Just pour the powder into your favorite drink and wait for the relief to kick in.

Colorado-based ebb is offering a new flavor variety to its powder product line: wildberry. Check out its website for holiday savings.

Give the Gift of PAX

If you’re seeking convenient discretion in a stylish package, PAX has several offerings to pique your interest.

The Era Life is a compact vaporizer compatible with any PAX Era pod. It comes in four colors: Onyx, Grass, Blaze, and Indigo.

PAX3 in limited edition Shadow Rain

The PAX 3 is a dry herb vaporizer with variable temperature settings.

Its quality is guaranteed with a 10-year limited warranty.

The company is also offering some stylish apparel to support the Last Prisoner Project.

Cyber Week Deals offering 20% offsite wide start November 24 and end at 11:59 PST on Cyber Monday.

Block Table Lighter

If you miss the sale, consider buying on Giving Tuesday when 10% of the company’s sales will go to charitable cause.

At-Home Elegance From Houseplant

If you’re looking for something with a bit more style for the cannabis connoisseur in your life, check out these new offerings from Houseplant.

Oil Lamp by Houseplant

While Seth Rogen’s laugh made him an icon, his stylish cannabis home goods are a new fan favorite.

The Block Table Lighter adds a powerful presence to any coffee table.

Plus, you’ll never have to search around for a lighter.

If the Table Lighter is too imposing, check out the Oil Lamp.

Its graceful lines and charming aesthetic add interest to any table setting.

Your hemp wick will always have a light with this functional piece of art.