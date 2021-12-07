[Video] Nasdaq-Traded Bright Minds Biosciences Is Working On Psychedelic Medicines To Treat chronic Pain: What To Know

This article by Sarah Abelsohn was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission.

In today’s episode of the Psychedelic Spotlight podcast, the Psychedelic Investor, James Hallifax interviews Ian McDonald, CEO and Director of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG).

In this wide ranging interview many topics are covered, starting with the philosophy and vision of Bright Minds. We discuss most of Bright Minds’ major projects, including using new psychedelic medicines to treat chronic pain.

This is exciting, since it could not only help people with chronic pain issues such as fibromyalgia, but it could also put a dent in the opioid use crisis by preventing people from being prescribed opioids by their doctors to treat pain.

Bright Minds is a company working on second and third generation psychedelics to treat a variety of ailments including depression, PTSD, epilepsy, addiction and more. The driving philosophy is that while classic psychedelics such as psilocybin and LSD do show great potential to be used in a therapy setting to treat mental health issues, the compounds also have limitations.

At Bright Minds, the goal is to engineer completely new compounds, often based on the structure of classical psychedelics, that keep the benefits of said drugs while doing away with potential negatives. Important to note is that while psychedelic derived drugs are a focus of the company, they also are creating non-psychedelic compounds for a variety of ailments, including different forms of addiction.