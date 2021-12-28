10 Weed Strains That Will Help Suppress Your Appetite: Avoid The Marijuana Munchies

By Maria Loreto. This article was originally posted on The Fresh Toast.

Marijuana provides stress relief, helps out in social situations and makes your creativity bloom, it’s the world’s most versatile plant, offering a kick to almost all activities. One of its major drawbacks (sometimes) is the increase of appetite, commonly known as the munchies, which can also be great, but not to your waistline. Lucky for you, we found 10 types of marijuana and are munchie-free and will suppress your appetite.

Know that there are multiple ways to consume marijuana, you can eat or drink it, rub it into your skin, vape, smoke and much more. Ask the budtenders at your local dispensary which products have the strains listed and then pick how you want to put it into your body.

Durban Poison

This pure sativa comes with energizing and uplifting effects, offering the best results for when you need to stay productive and have to seize the day. It’s also earthy and sweet, with a pine smell that’s crazy good.

XJ-13

This hybrid strain offers euphoric buzz that’s perfect for stimulating great conversations and your creativity. It’s also great for newbies who don’t want to deal with paranoia, producing a super relaxing high.

Blue Dream

This hybrid is among the most famous strains in California and for good reasons, inducing cerebral stimulation and full body relaxation. Its great for people who are suffering with depression, pain or other ailments that require high THC content.

Doug’s Varin

Providing a high that’s short and sweet, this sativa strain contains a lot of THCV, which gives you a burst of energy while suppresses your appetite. Doug’s Varin is great to consume before a short activity that requires focus, providing that extra kick and supply of energy.

Jack The Ripper

This type of marijuana provides an intense and longlasting stimulating effect that can be super fun and energizing.

Power Plant

With a sharp, peppery taste and a pungent smell, Power Plant will give you a clear headed although intense buzz, making you happy and igniting your creativity.

Medihaze

This plant comes with serious uplifting effects and some really delicious smells, combining the scents of pine, mint and spices. It’s also great for relieving pain, anxiety and inflammation.

Harle-Tsu

This new strain will give you pain and inflammation relief without any psychoactivity, providing no paranoia or anxiety.

Cannatonic

This type of marijuana produces a brief high that’s super relaxing and uplifiting. It’s also great for treating migraines, anxiety and any type of physical or muscular pain.

Red Congolese

Very popular in California, this type of sativa will give you a weightless euphoria while at the same time helping you focus and giving you mental clarity. It’s also great for treating nausea and tension.

Photo by Xochi Romero via Unsplash.