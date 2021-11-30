Leafly Reports Nine-Month Revenue Of $31M, Up By 14% YoY

The cannabis information platform Leafly Holdings Inc. released its financial results Monday for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, disclosing revenue of $31.0 million, representing a 14% increase compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020

Financial Summary

An 88.5% gross margin on $27.4 million in gross profit , a 16% increase compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020;

on , a 16% increase compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020; Retail revenue grew 12% while brands revenue grew 23% over the prior-year period;

Year-to-date revenue reached $31.0 million;

Total ending retail accounts grew 40% to 4,769 from September 30, 2020;

“Our successful results year-to-date, building on the momentum we have generated over the last year, are a testament to the power of our marketplace and the dedication of the skilled, rapidly growing Leafly team,” Yoko Miyashita, Leafly CEO stated. “As we ramp up our next phase of growth, entering the public markets through our partnership with Merida Capital will facilitate significant investments in our brands platform, robust advertising tools, and unmatched insights and information – as well as reinforcing our leadership position in newly legal East Coast markets.”

Company Updates