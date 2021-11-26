Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf Expands In FL & AZ, Trulieve, Verano, KAI Cannabis Open Stores

KAI Cannabis Opens Second Store In Muskegon, MI

Michigan-based KAI Cannabis Co. is opening its second retail location today in Michigan.

The new shop is located at 3737 E. Apple Ave in Muskegon.

Brad Jensen, the company's owner and CEO said he is "proud of our retail team and all that they have accomplished in such a short period of time," adding, "The retail experience truly is top-notch and completely complements our wholesale products and our brand in general."

KAI opened its first Michigan-based location in June of this year in Adrian, where they also operate a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility.

"We feel our second location opening in Muskegon legitimizes our retail presence in Michigan as we continue to explore expansion for both our retail and wholesale divisions," commented COO Mark Guzniczak.

Trulieve Opens 109th Florida Store In Bradenton

Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) announced Tuesday that it has launched cannabis sales at its new dispensary in Florida.

Located at 6722 14th St. W. in Bradenton, the new shop is the company's 109th retail location in the Sunshine State.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams and vaporizers, to name a few.

The Tallahassee-based company also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

Verano Holdings Hits Milestone With 90th Store Nationwide

On Friday, Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) announced the opening of a new MÜV Florida dispensary located at 4450 West New Haven Avenue in Melbourne, Florida.

The Black Friday grand opening event marks the 39th MÜV dispensary in the state and 90th nationwide for Verano.

"Melbourne's location on Florida's beautiful Space Coast features a vibrant and active community that we're thrilled to join," John Tipton, the company's president said. "MÜV Products were developed to help Floridians of all ages and lifestyles stay active and moving. With our range of topicals, transdermals, and various oral and inhalation product formats, we are looking forward to welcoming medical cannabis patients from across the Melbourne area to our magnificent new MÜV dispensary."

In addition, MÜV offers one-on-one consultations both in-store and virtually at no cost to the patient.

Curaleaf Expands In Florida And Arizona

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) announced recently that it is bolstering its retail footprint by opening 112th and 113th stores nationwide.

The store located at 4730 South 48th Street in Phoenix, Arizona is scheduled to kick off cannabis sales Sunday, Dec. 5.

First-time visitors will be offered a buy-one-get-one 50% off promotion on all products, as well as unique doorbusters from more than 15 cannabis brands.

Based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, the company debuted in the Grand Canyon State in January and since then, the company's dispensaries "have seen more than an 80% increase in customer demand," said Joe Bayern, Curaleaf's CEO.

On Wednesday, Curaleaf announced the opening of the Curaleaf Spring Hill store, its 38th shop in Florida.

The new Spring Hill location at 4287 Mariner Blvd. is the company's fifth dispensary to open in the state in 2021.

To celebrate the grand opening weekend of Curaleaf Spring Hill on Saturday, Dec. 4, all patients will be eligible for 30% off most products and receive double rewards points.

Photo: Courtesy of Kaique Rocha from Pexels